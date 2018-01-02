Today's Top Stories
Welcome to 2018, The Year of Terrifying Eyeball Nail Art

How they're made is actually insane.

Instagram@nail_sunny
Jan 2, 2018

Just when you thought the chill-inducing beauty trends of 2017 were behind you (oh hey, tinsel lashes and reindeer boobs), 2018 swooped in and started the year off with a bang—i.e. nail art that's creepy on a whole new level.

Please say hello to these eye-catching (LOLOL) animated nails from manicure house Nail Sunny, which bills itself as the number-one nail-art chain in Russia. At first glance, the ultra-long nails look like simple 3D eyeballs (with immaculate eyeshadow blending, btw), but twirl a tiny bar on the back of the nail and the eyes literally move like doll eyes. THEY LITERALLY MOVE, GUYS.

Yes, they look freaky as hell, but we have to give major, major props to Nail Sunny for their hardcore dedication to the look, which, according to a video they posted on Instagram, required a ridiculous amount of work.

First, they created the plastic eyeball (retinas and irises, too), placed it into a tiny socket, threaded a metal bar through, drilled a hole for it within the nail, then meticulously added a smoky eye, thick brows, and even eyelash extensions. The result? Something of your nightmares, and also of your wildest Saturday crafternoon dreams.

Check out the process of the nails being made and think happy thoughts:

