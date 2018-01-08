People Think Kendall Jenner Had Lip Injections at the Golden Globes Thanks to These Pics

We think it’s safe to say that Kendall Jenner was far from the most popular person at the 75th Annual Golden Globes last night, becoming the most recent target of the internet’s wrath over the last 12 hours for pretty ridiculous reasons.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Not only has she been getting absolutely dragged for attending the politically charged awards in the first place (“Why is Kendall Jenner at the Golden Globes - did she get nominated for her Pepsi ad?” tweeted one user), but the questionable people of the internet have also been dissecting her appearance, both because of her very visible acne (which, like, back the hell off, people—acne is uncontrollable), and also because of the fact that Jenner’s face apparently looked different when she stepped out onto the red carpet last night.

wait i just looked at pics from the golden globes... why is everyone talking ab kendalls acne?????? that's NOT WHAT I WAS FOCUSED ON. IM MORE FOCUSED ON THE FACT THAT THAT CAN'T BE KENDALL JENNER THE- SHE LOOKS LIKE A DIFFERENT PERSON — viv // BLM (@GBCNOKIA) January 8, 2018

why does kendall jenner face looks different — men (@vernonvoyage) January 8, 2018

Kendall Jenner’s lips at the #GoldenGlobes is low key Kylie Jenner’s pic.twitter.com/Ze3DI1pjNE — Trina D. (@trinuhhh) January 8, 2018

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes, the Twitterverse is claiming that Kendall’s lips last night looked a bit more plump than usual—almost on par with her sister Kylie’s—and are now debating with one another whether or not the look is the result of heavy makeup or, in fact, lip injections.

“Was it just tons of lip liner…or did she get them done?” tweeted one user, while others took the opportunity to tell a woman how she should look, tweeting, “Kendall Jenner was a 10/10 before she got her lips done,” along with “new year, new lips? So sad.”

Thankfully, not everyone on the internet is a critic and came to the model’s defense:

The twitter comments about @KendallJenner at the #GoldenGlobes are so mean. She looked stunning. Women need to be uplifting to eachother. We all come from different backgrounds. Don't write her off for unfair reasons. — SME (@heyitsme_sme) January 8, 2018

People talking about @KendallJenner lips, it's 2018, leave her alone. I'm sure you were insecure and impulsive too when you were her age, the difference? You ddnt have the money, she does 💁 — Maricel Mansano (@thesandgypsy) January 8, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, we feel the need to remind the world that passing judgement on someone else’s appearance automatically makes you kind of a jerk, and Kendall Jenner’s possible lip injections are exactly nobody’s business but her own. But still, if you feel the need to insert yourself into the conversation on Twitter, promise us you’ll at least choose the nice side.