You Need to See These Insane Barbie Hair Makeovers

The internet giveth, and the internet taketh away. And today, the internet really, really giveths by presenting us with an Instagram account solely devoted to Barbie dolls receiving human-like hair makeovers with full-on photoshoots. Which is as magical and haunting as it sounds.

The account is called The Royal Dolls (@welovetheroyaldolls) and is run by a Brazilian Artist named Rafinha Silva who specializes in custom, super-realistic Barbie dolls. Usually, he takes an existing doll head, pops it off the Barbie’s body, shaves it, and then goes to work creating legitimately gorgeous itty-bitty wigs that he perms, curls, straightens, highlights, and, uh, everything else.

Oh, and he also expertly re-paints the Barbie’s makeup to the client’s specifications, adding smoky eyes, nude lips, contour and highlights, and even custom manicures. Because he is apparently the most multi-talented human in the world.

And though the video clips make the transformations look relatively quick and easy, a custom doll can take Silva more than two weeks to create, and cost about $154, according to Allure. Still, if you’re looking to fill your room with exact replicas of yourself—or, okay, gift one to a child—then it’s pretty damn reasonable.

Now excuse us while we go watch more ridiculously mesmerizing videos and contemplate buying ourselves a late birthday present.