Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
2
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out
3
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

You Need to See These Insane Barbie Hair Makeovers

...Is it weird to be envious of a doll?

Instagram@welovetheroyaldolls
Jan 11, 2018

The internet giveth, and the internet taketh away. And today, the internet really, really giveths by presenting us with an Instagram account solely devoted to Barbie dolls receiving human-like hair makeovers with full-on photoshoots. Which is as magical and haunting as it sounds.

The account is called The Royal Dolls (@welovetheroyaldolls) and is run by a Brazilian Artist named Rafinha Silva who specializes in custom, super-realistic Barbie dolls. Usually, he takes an existing doll head, pops it off the Barbie’s body, shaves it, and then goes to work creating legitimately gorgeous itty-bitty wigs that he perms, curls, straightens, highlights, and, uh, everything else.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Oh, and he also expertly re-paints the Barbie’s makeup to the client’s specifications, adding smoky eyes, nude lips, contour and highlights, and even custom manicures. Because he is apparently the most multi-talented human in the world.

And though the video clips make the transformations look relatively quick and easy, a custom doll can take Silva more than two weeks to create, and cost about $154, according to Allure. Still, if you’re looking to fill your room with exact replicas of yourself—or, okay, gift one to a child—then it’s pretty damn reasonable.

Now excuse us while we go watch more ridiculously mesmerizing videos and contemplate buying ourselves a late birthday present.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
This Drugstore Foam Literally Grows Your Hair
Beauty Trend You Are 100% Never Going to Try
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
So This Is How Many Selfies Women Take on Average
Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Get Lip Injections?
The Viral K-Beauty Liquid That Cures Whiteheads
This Woman Faded Her Stretch Marks in 2 Weeks
Why Women Are Now Eating French Fries After Sex
Warning: Chocolate Is Going Extinct
Welcome to the Year of Terrifying Eyeball Nails
This Viral K-Beauty Gel Will Transform Your Brows