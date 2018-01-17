Today's Top Stories
1
"Why Didn't She Just Leave?" This Is Why.
2
There's Hope Yet: 21 Shows with Female Showrunners
3
5 Cult-Favorite Brow Products You Need ASAP
4
Traveling *Does* Affect Your Period—Here's How
5
Here's Who Might Make the Royal-Wedding Guest List

Apparently Kim Kardashian's Will Explains What to Do with Her Hair If She Dies

Or if she's too sick to communicate. Either, or.

Jan 17, 2018
Getty

It’s been a banner week for Kim Kardashian, who made headlines (again and always) for life—i.e. welcoming her third kid into the world—and death, as in what will become of her hair after she kicks the bedazzled bucket. Yup.

In the most-recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Monday night, Kim had a semi-candid discussion about her mortality, telling her mom, Kris Jenner, that she added directions to her will detailing her post-death hair rules: “I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself or like, communicate,” she said.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
E!

But she’s not just keeping the extra-ness to herself—no, Kim also promised to do the same for Kris, should she need it: “So I will make sure that your hair is always done if you don’t know your name. You’ll have great hair,” she added.

And hey, considering how much time the world has spent obsessing over Kim’s every haircut, color, and style, we can’t really blame her for wanting a contingency plan for her assets—even if those assets include hair—for after she’s gone. We could definitely get behind a 90-year-old Kim with butt-length waves.

Related Story
Evidence That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Surrogate
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
You Need to See This Toenail Makeover
You Need to See These Barbie Doll Makeovers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Drugstore Foam Literally Grows Your Hair
Beauty Trend You Are 100% Never Going to Try
So This Is How Many Selfies Women Take on Average
Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Get Lip Injections?
The Viral K-Beauty Liquid That Cures Whiteheads
This Woman Faded Her Stretch Marks in 2 Weeks
Why Women Are Now Eating French Fries After Sex
Warning: Chocolate Is Going Extinct