This $10 Serum Is the Reason Kim Kardashian Doesn't Have a Single Wrinkle

Kim Kardashian looks good. Like, even without all of her perfectly applied makeup and lashes, you can tell her skin looks hella smooth and firm. And sure, having really good skin isn’t necessarily an Olympic feat when you’re a megastar with a zillion dollars, but apparently, you don’t actually need to be rich to get Kim’s glow—you can just pick it up in your nearest Sephora for the low, low price of $10.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a post written by Kim Kardashian on her website, Kim details “how I slow the aging process” with a bunch of products she allegedly uses on a regular basis. “In any skincare routine, anti-aging products are so important,” the post reads. “They can have so many benefits, like reducing dark spots, preventing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines, and so much more.”

Kim then goes on to list 15—yes, 15—products ranging from eye masks, to serums, to moisturizers, and retinols (plus, the cult-favorite Giorgio Armani Designer Lift Smoothing Firming Foundation).

SHOP IT Courtesy of Brand

But the product that really caught our eye? A $10 bottle of retinol, i.e. The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, which is a silky, water-light retinol serum that combines straight-up retinol with a newer, gentler retinoid, called hydroxypinacolone retinoate, that apparently won’t melt your skin off. Though, of course, your mileage may vary.



If that sounds too intimidating, Kim also offers a drugstore option: Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum, a moisturizing formula that uses peptides and the vitamin niacinamide to plump fine lines with zero irritation. Annoyingly, it’s $23, and you won’t see the full anti-aging benefits like you would with retinol, but if you have sensitive skin and want to look like Kim K, give it a try.

Did you finally just get rid of wrinkles like Kim? Maybe. Only time will tell (because retinol takes about four to six months to start working; sooorry).