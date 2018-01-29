Today's Top Stories
Opal Hair Is Instagram's Newest Hair Color Trend, and You're Actually Going to Want to Try It

Like a shiny, shimmering ball of light.

Jan 29, 2018
Instagram

We’re three weeks into 2018, and already, a new hair trend has been birthed into the Instagram world: opal hair. And thankfully, unlike some trends of yesteryear, this hair color trend is not only completely gorgeous, but totally wearable in real life.

The color is pretty much the result of a milky mixture of metallic pink and sherbet orange—almost like a melted Creamsicle, or a puff of cotton candy. “We strongly believe softer, delicate colors will dominate 2018 hair trends,” said hairstylist Mike Lowenstein in an interview with Allure.

Lowenstein created the soft, opalescent trend with his wife, Melody, in their Washington-based salon, by first lightening the hair to platinum blonde, then using a mix of violet-based toners for a pastel finish. And, since the color is so light and sheer, it’ll eventually just fade to blonde, making this look insanely easy to maintain, solely because there will eventually be nothing to maintain!

If you’re looking to experiment with opal hair at home, make sure you find a seriously excellent colorist, first (we’re big on checking Instagram for proof of work), and have a consultation before going in for the dye. After that? Take a zillion Instagram pics, because this lewk is everything.

