Today's Top Stories
1
These People Think Babies Will Destroy the Earth
2
Eye-Catching Beauty Looks from the 2018 Grammys
3
Confessions of an STD Hypochondriac
4
Chic Spring Jacket Options to Shop Now
5
The Best Porn Movies with Great Plots

Nickelodeon Just Released a VHS Eyeshadow Palette and We’re Freaking Out

‘90s babies 4 lyfe!

Jan 30, 2018
Courtesy of Hot Topic

Okay, I’m normally pretty good at reserving my excitement for throwback beauty products, because, like, everything can technically be a throwback after 24 hours. But I am positively losing my adult mind right now, because my ‘90s childhood has just resurrected itself in the form of a makeup palette.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Meet Opal Hair, Instagram's Newest Hair Trend
Kim Kardashian Swears by This $9 Anti-Aging Serum

Yes, Nickelodeon, the ultimate happy maker of the ‘90s (and probably still today, but I’ve moved on to bigger and better things, like The Office reruns, so I don’t know) has released an eyeshadow palette in the shape of a VHS cassette tape, decorated with all of your favorite buds from yesteryear, including Rugrats, CatDog, Rocko’s Modern Life, Ren & Stimpy, and, of course, Hey Arnold!.

Courtesy of Hot Topic

The palette is only $16.90 at Hot Topic (another throwback to your tween years, no?), and comes with 10 electric shadow shades, all aptly named with classic catchphrases, like “Football head,” “Oh fishsticks,” and “Rawr.” I know I shouldn’t be this excited over a little palette, but, damn, I really miss my childhood with all of its bright colors and weirdly placed squiggle lines and dots in design schemes.

And if you’re feeling all the feels I feel right now (…feels), then I suggest purchasing one immediately so you can live your best 1997 life today.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Meet Opal Hair, Instagram's Newest Hair Trend
Kim Kardashian Swears by This $9 Anti-Aging Serum
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Nail Polish Has the Most Racist Name Ever
Something's Going on With Kylie Jenner's Lips
Khloé Kardashian Is Launching a Makeup Line
This Barber Cuts Hair By Swinging Clippers Around
Doctors Say Try *This* to Shorten Your Period
Kim Kardashian Put Hair Instructions in Her Will
You Need to See This Toenail Makeover
You Need to See These Barbie Doll Makeovers