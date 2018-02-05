Not a Drill: Urban Decay Just Launched a New Naked Palette That's *CHEAP*

Uh, this is not a drill: Urban Decay is releasing a new Naked palette called Naked Petite Heat, and it’s both adorable and hella cheap, coming in at a cute little $29, which is a steep cut from the usual $54 price tag of Naked Palettes. Which means, yes, we’re incredibly excited.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Urban Decay announced the drop in a barrage of Instagram posts this morning, showing the six-shade palette next to its big-sister palette, the original Naked Heat. But, rather than it having the same shades in a new compact, Petite Heat has five brand-new powder shades ranging from tan to deep brick, with one demi-matte cream shade in eggshell, which can be used for highlighting or whatever the hell you want, because it’s Urban Decay, and rules don’t apply.

Sadly, the baby palette isn’t officially out yet, but you’ll only have to wait a few weeks, because the launch date is February 22nd for the US (March 1st for Europe and Canada), giving you just enough time to stop buying lattes for a week to set aside some change.