Lili Reinhart Swears by This $9 Mask for Getting Clear Skin

If you’ve watched even a minute of Riverdale, you know that the women of Riverdale High have perfect skin. Like smooth, soft, zit-free canvases of silk (sure, yeah, there’s also a level of professional lighting and makeup at play, but still).

But stars—they’re just like us! And apparently, Lili Reinhart (i.e. Betty Cooper) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) deal with breakouts. Because they’re human. Which is good for plebeians like you and me, because that means we get to copy their skincare routines for ourselves.

According to an interview with Hello Giggles, both Reinhart and Mendes have specific skincare routines, though, says Reinhart, “I specifically deal with cystic acne, whereas Camila has otherwise perfect, poreless skin.”

While Mendes credits her new skincare routine to Reinhart, saying, “I see how much Lili takes care of her skin and she has all these different products. She got me hooked on getting facials by Kate Somerville and the drying lotion Mario Badescu,” Reinhart says that her favorite holy-grail beauty is actually a $9 jar of clay. “I’ve talked about it before; it’s the Aztec Indian Healing Mask,” she said.

And it’s not just some random clay mask—it’s a mask that has more than 13,000—yes, 13,000—five-star reviews on Amazon and is consistently touted as being a cult-favorite. And for good reason, too: The main ingredient in the product is calcium bentonite clay, which you mix with either water (if you have combination skin) or apple-cider vinegar (if you have non-sensitive, acne-prone skin) to make a paste that you slather on your face for up to 10 minutes.

The result is a hardcore oil-wicking mask, which quite literally mattifies your face and, if you use with apple-cider vinegar, can help kill excess acne-causing bacteria, too. Just make sure you don’t use it more than once a week—and absolutely not at all if your skin is even slightly dry or sensitive—or you can cause more redness, irritation, and, of course, acne. But aside from that, go (moderately) nuts! And then maybe, just maybe, you’ll look like Reinhart, too.