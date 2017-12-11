The 12 Absolute Best Under-Eye Concealers Ever

The only thing worse than a zombie apocalypse is looking like you just escaped from one. And if you're either naturally shadowed, perpetually sleep-deprived, or on the losing side of a zits, redness, and acne scars battle, then you better be armed with a good concealer (or, better yet, an impenetrable shield of self-confidence, though we will say that buying a concealer is way faster than dismantling the patriarchy that took it).

So to make everything a billion times easier on you, we read every review, swiped on (almost) every single cult-favorite concealer on the market, and came down to these 12 as being the absolute best of the best, whether you want full coverage, hydrating powers, or matte finishes. Pick your favorite, below, and get swiping.