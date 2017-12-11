The 12 Absolute Best Under-Eye Concealers Ever

Because looking like a zombie is *so* last century.
The only thing worse than a zombie apocalypse is looking like you just escaped from one. And if you're either naturally shadowed, perpetually sleep-deprived, or on the losing side of a zits, redness, and acne scars battle, then you better be armed with a good concealer (or, better yet, an impenetrable shield of self-confidence, though we will say that buying a concealer is way faster than dismantling the patriarchy that took it).
So to make everything a billion times easier on you, we read every review, swiped on (almost) every single cult-favorite concealer on the market, and came down to these 12 as being the absolute best of the best, whether you want full coverage, hydrating powers, or matte finishes. Pick your favorite, below, and get swiping.
Tarte Double Duty Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $27
In case 6,000 five-star reviews doesn't speak for themselves, then maybe the fact that this cult-favorite concealer is filled with Amazonian clay (to soak up oils so it won't slide down your face by noon), plus hydrating shea butter, olive oil, and sunflower seed oil to keep skin dewy and hydrated all day long.
Revlon PhotoReady Concealer, $7
This stick concealer has been our beauty editor's favorite drugstore buy for six years, and for good reason: The formula is so ridiculously creamy that it practically melts into your skin from the moment you swipe it across your face (making it easily buildable, without the caking issue), but the biggest draw is its imperceptible light-reflecting pigments that leave you with a soft, diffused finish, like an Instagram filter.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30
Like a shot of espresso to your eyes, this cult-favorite concealer is one of the most sworn-by concealers by every makeup artist in the universe, thanks to its full-coverage, yet still-glowy finish that never cakes or creases. Plus, the bendable formula comes in 16 shades, so you can cover your dark circles and zits with aplomb.
Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème, $26
For a full-coverage look that doesn't require a touch-up by noon, meet Kat Von D's magical formula, which is both super hydrating and completely matte, giving you hardcore coverage without settling into the itty bitty fine lines around your eyes.
Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, $28
Real question: can Milk Makeup do any wrong? Their sheer, lightweight concealer does the work of lightly covering redness and dark circles, while also helping to soothe some of the causes, thanks to its anti-inflammatory chamomile and its hydrating blue lotus. If you have oily skin, try setting this one with powder so it doesn't crease.
Lancôme Maquicomplet Complete Coverage Concealer, $31
From a yellow-toned color corrector to a sheer mix of brightening shades, Lancôme's best-selling concealer toes the line between being lightweight and full-coverage, all at once.
Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer, $28
The double "amazing" in this concealer's name is anything but hyperbolic. This stuff is water-resistant and super concentrated, so just a few drops is all you need to hide literally any mark or blemish on your face. And with 19 shades to choose from (yes, including super deep), you're guaranteed to find a match for your skin.
Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector, $25
This. Stuff. Is. Magical. This under-eye formula is part color corrector, part eye primer, and part concealer, meaning it not only smooths fine lines and hides redness, but it can also brighten your dark circles thanks to its peachy undertones.
It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Concealer, $24
This super-blendable (and waterproof!) formula is filled with line-plumping hyaluronic acid, brightening antioxidants, and light-reflecting flecks, all working together to cancel out dark circles while making you look hella awake.
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser, $9
Alright, so this won't actually erase dark circles or rewind the clock, because this isn't Harry Potter, and for that, we are sorry. But this creamy powder is pretty much the next best thing in a tube. Dab and sweep the sponge puff under your eyes, around your nose, and anywhere else you want the goji berry- and haloxyl-spiked formula to brighten and smooth.
MAC Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer, $19
Because we can never say it enough, the sun is your skin's number-one enemy. So when it comes to concealer, there's no better bonus than added sun protection, and this creamy, lightweight formula protects skin with a pretty legit dose of SPF 35. Dab it over your skin with your ring finger for a sheer finish, or layer up a brush and blend it across your face for a full-coverage look.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen, $42
Your eyes will never look dull again if this little pen has anything to do with it. Promising "eight hours of sleep with the click of a pen," the cult-favorite cream serum is infused with light-reflecting (but never shimmery or glittery) minerals that brightens with every swipe.
Pin this for later!