20 Times Celebrities Got Totally Candid About Pubic Hair

They don't beat around the bush. (Or lack thereof).
With all the talk of women being shamed for their body hair, it's truly a gift when celebs actually get candid about their personal grooming rituals. Not just because we're unabashedly curious, but because we're baffled that the subject is still considered taboo. Here, we celebrate the stars who go on the record about their hair maintenance—from waxing tales to reclaiming the bush.
The star of Netflix's Glow had to contend with some seriously high cut silhouettes for her role as a wrestler in the '80s-era show, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brie noted how tough it was to keep her bikini line clean for the job: "I think during that era they must have been shaving, or were they just pushing all their pubic hair in the center? There are some nude scenes on the show and I'd say, well you'll have to put a merkin on me— that's a pubic hair wig —'cause if we see full body…I'm working with something that will look good in our costume."
Ashley Graham, forever a champion of owning your body and your choices, recently appeared in Glamour and had the best response when a reader asked the question, "Am I the only single woman with a bush?" Her answer? "Honey, I have a full bush. Period. It's about your preference and your partner's preference." Couldn't have said it better ourselves.
To promote the third year of her infamous SlutWalk, Amber Rose took to Instagram and defied its strict nudity rules with a shot of herself lounging with her bush on full display. After the post was deleted, Amber Rose called on her fans to recreate the photo with the hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge on behalf of "feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave."
Along with her affinity for baths, we learned much more about Watson's head-to-toe beauty routine via an interview with Into the Gloss, specifically her love for a certain Fur oil product: "I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It's an amazing all-purpose product."
Celebrities, they're just like us?...turns out Ellen Page's anxiety dreams don't involve work or being chased, but pubic hair. On Conan, Page dove into her subconscious' obsession with all things pubes, saying that many dreams feature her looking down and realizing that she has a crazy amount of hair down there. As she puts it, "It might as well be an old man's beard."
Gaby Hoffman has filmed many scenes for Amazon's Transparent where her full-and-proud lady bush is on open display. After fielding questions about her choice to go unwaxed for the scenes, she very eloquently set the record straight to U.K.'s Evening Standard. She said,"I'm a human, I have hair…when people want me to talk about whether I think the bush is back, and whether that's great for feminism, I'm like, 'You know what's great for feminism? Respecting everybody's own choice.'" Amen, sister.
Seth Rogen—yes, really—went on the record on Late Night with Conan O'Brien about his pubic hair after posing for Playboy, where he joked about his fluctuations in manscaping. He said, "It's been a lifelong battle for me personally. I used to trim them and they would grow back thicker, so where I'm at now with it is I let them grow out then I put them in a bun." Trendy!
Kim Kardashian once told Allure: "I am Armenian, so of course I am obsessed with laser hair removal! Arms, bikini, legs, underarms…my entire body is hairless." Alas, her sister Khloé revealed that Kim "now says she wishes she still had a li'l something going on," during a stream on her new app.
According to Khloé Kardashian, her sister Kourtney is "large and in charge with a full '70s-style bush," and that was pretty evident during an episode of KUWTK when her then-boyfriend Scott Disick helped her groom things down there for an upcoming photo shoot.
Never one to sugarcoat things, Khloé Kardashian revealed all her thoughts about pubic hair. "I'm all about the landing strip," she explained on her app. "I like to be clean; I like to be manicured. When there's nothing there, it's weird, in my opinion—especially when you have tits and an ass. It just freaks me out a little bit. I don't like looking at an adult woman and seeing nothing down there. Whenever I'm at the spa, it just makes me uncomfortable when I see that. But then again, it also makes me uncomfortable when I see something wild and untamed."
They say a picture is worth a thousand words and we concur, especially when it comes to Miley Cyrus' now-infamous snap, in which she shows off hot pink underarm hair, as well as what appears to be a full-grown bush peeking out of her underwear. "Can't be tamed," indeed.
A similar supporter of the full bush movement was Lady Gaga, who was photographed for Candy magazine in 2013 wearing a coat and nothing much else, revealing her gloriously unwaxed lady bits.
Kotb—a landing strip gal herself—is a firm believer that your pubic hair grooming method is very telling about your personality: "If you have a landing strip, you're the kind of girl who never has to pay for date, you only wear a thong, and you'll attempt things you know you're gonna be successful at," she said during a taping of Kathy Lee and Hoda.
"Now, if you do bald, and there are people who do, you never do anything halfway, your dishwasher's perfect, you're OCD...everything's in line. And if you don't do a thing down there, you probably don't own a flat iron...you sing Joni Mitchell in the shower, and you order your steaks plain."
Back in 2010, Solange—hero—tweeted, "Who ever invented the bikini wax was an evil creature. Who said bushes need to b gone?!" And to that we say, preach.
J.Lo agrees, bikini waxes are not for everyone. "I don't love waxing," she told Allure. "I just don't like everybody...up in the business, you know what I mean? I shave everywhere; the only thing I wax is my eyebrows. It's torture plucking the hairs out one by one."
When Paltrow hit a red carpet showing off major side-butt in 2013, it sparked conversation about her pubic hair, or rather lack thereof. Paltrow set the record straight confessing that while she was going bare during that appearance, she's not typically one for a manicured look. "Well, let's just say everyone went scrambling for a razor," she told Ellen Degeneres. "I work a '70s vibe. You know what I mean?" All too well, Gwynnie.
During a Playboy cover shoot, McCarthy shocked the set with her full-on bush. "All of a sudden I hear 'Whoa, whoa!' And I said, 'Is there anything on it? What's wrong?'" McCarthy told Oprah. "They said they never saw anyone as hairy as you in their entire life!"
As the author of The Body Book, Diaz has some serious food for thought when it comes to permanent hair removal. "Women undergoing laser hair removal on all of their lady bits," she writes. "Personally, I think permanent laser hair removal sounds like a crazy idea. Also, let's be honest: just like every other part of your body, your labia major is not immune to gravity. Do you really want a hairless vagina for the rest of your life? It's a personal decision, but I'm just putting it out there: Consider leaving your vagina fully dressed, ladies." We're going to need a minute...
JLH helped coin the term "vajazzled" when she confessed, "After a breakup, a friend of mine Swarovski-crystalled my precious lady, and it shined like a disco ball," on Lopez Tonight. She went to devote an entire chapter to the phenomenon in her book The Day I Shot Cupid.
Winslet has been such a dedicated waxer through the years, it once required her to go the faux route for a role. "I had to grow the hair down there," she told Allure. "But because of years of waxing, as all of us girls know, it doesn't come back quite the way it used to. They even made me a merkin—a wig—because they were so concerned that I might not be able to grow enough."