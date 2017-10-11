Today's Top Stories
Instagram's Best Halloween Makeup Inspo

Double tap x 1,000,000.

Oct 11, 2017

Just a quick scroll through your feed and it's clear: Instagram has become the ultimate source of all kinds of beauty inspiration. And in the weeks leading up to Halloween, your feed is about to take on a whole other crop of elaborate, out-of-the-box makeup ideas, including the super-spooky, the crazy-beautiful, and the politically charged, all of which are definitely worthy of a double tap. So we rounded up our favorite of the bunch, below.

1 A Resounding 'No'
Whatever you want this makeup look to symbolize, 2017 would be a better year than ever to wear a sign of protest as a costume.

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty

2 Raver
A sentient rainbow or a lost Burning Man attendee—you decide.

Makeup by @kimberleymargarita_

3 Crazy Clown
Spooky clowns are going to be big this Halloween, many thanks to It, so put your own spin on the clown trope with some smeared eyeliner and overdrawn lipstick.

Makeup by @ida_elina

4 Pinocchio
Needed: a very steady hand for the drawn-on wood patterns and the décolletage details.

Makeup by @casslloydfox

5 Oompa Loompa
The combo of green and yellow eye shadow plus tangerine lipstick is the highlight of this modern Oompa Loompa costume.

Makeup by @ahitsrosa

6 Unicorn
Because you know unicorns will be everywhere this Halloween, and this look's much less heavy-handed if you don't have a high makeup skillset.

Makeup by @makeupartist411

7 Ink Spots
Here's a creative take on ink blots that looks like something straight out of American Horror Story. The powdered hair and lace choker are especially cool touches.

Makeup by @makeupbymouse

8 Pop-Art Wonder Woman
Add some 2D comic-book details to your 3D costume with some pop art lines and dots, plus an exaggerated cat-eye.

Makeup by @jordanhanz

9 Bowie
Because, let's be honest, our fascination with Ziggy Stardust-era Bowie will never die.

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty

10 A Fairy
Do your best fairy impression with penciled-on freckles, super long falsies, and all of the contouring and highlighting skills you've got.

Makeup by @thealexbox

11 The Joker
We know the Heath Ledger Joker is still the most popular variation to portray for Halloween, but we're still partial to the comic book version of the baddie: over the top wig, larger-than-life lips, and all.

Makeup by @rtist

12 Mermaid
Even though it feels like we've hit peak mermaid and unicorn everything this year, it's still fun to dress up in all the sparkles, glitter, and pastel colors.

Makeup by @sassyalternativegirl

13 The Mad Hatter
A bright red wig, brilliant white lashes, and a red lip are your keys to re-creating Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter. Try contouring with a rose color and accenting under the eyes with lilac, as seen here, for a ghastlier take on the Alice and Wonderland character.

Makeup by @labrinthia

14 Galaxy
If you're hoping to achieve an out-of-this-world look, take some cues from this Beauty Boy on painting a colorful galaxy across your face, flecked with stars.

Makeup by @jamescharles

15 Glitter Clown
Put a new spin on the sad clown trope this Halloween with some neon accents: blue hair and disco glitter everywhere.

Makeup by @annabelletemp

16 Pop Art Marilyn
Forget her looks from The Seven Year Itch or Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, if you're going to be Marilyn Monroe take a graphic, pop art approach—just don't forget the red lips.

Makeup by @kris.giff
17 Harley Quinn
For a less clownish approach to Harley Quinn, we're loving Jamie Genevieve's smoky eyes and on-trend gradient lip approach.

Makeup by @jamiegenevieve
18 Unattainable Woman
A tribute to Amber Rose's #unattainablewoman initiative, you can make a political statement by wearing the misogynist labels that are all too often thrust upon women in society.

Makeup by @jordanhanz
19 Koan from Sailor Moon
Take on the youngest Ayakashi sister with a crescent moon, magenta on the waterlines, and a dark plum pout.

Makeup by @michellephan
20 Contouring
If you, too, are wondering if we've reached peak contour, this is one way to *silently* comment on the matter.

Makeup by @alexandrametalclown
21 #LoveisLove
There's no Halloween like the present to celebrate that #LoveisLove.

Makeup by @valencia0612
22 Lunar Eclipse
If you're inspired by recent lunar activity, try this eclipsing look: a cat eye, black lips, and stages of the moon across etched across the décolletage.

Makeup by @michellephan
23 Oil-Slick Rainbow
This look may require a sand art hair dye job to match, but what could be cooler than a neon-bright, oil-slicked rainbow face?

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty
24 American Horror Story Hotel Mattress Lady
If you're a freak for American Horror Story Hotel, try your hand at becoming the scary mattress lady with a key.

Makeup by @creativeboss
25 Snapchat Rainbow Vomit
Taste the rainbow à la Snapchat.

Makeup by @gettingpretty
26 Skull Face
If you're out for scares, throw on your favorite LBD and meticulously paint on this hyper-real skull makeup.

Makeup by @makeupbydenise
27 Mosaic Neckpiece
If you're not a makeup wiz per se, try creating a mosaic neckpiece made from magazine cut-out fragments.

Makeup by @greta_ag
28 Flapper
Transform yourself into a Roaring Twenties siren with pearlescent smoky eyes, ultra-skinny brows, and a dark violet pout with a prominent cupid's bow.

Makeup by @aleciamakeupartistry
29 Blue Slime
If you're planning on hopping out of character, go for something abstract but still visually appealing. We're loving the glossy lips and bold brows here.

Makeup by @beautygonebad

30 Edward Scissorhands

Get into character with a tousled black wig, a belt as choker, and eyelash glue plus tissue as scars all over your face (FWIW, she used third degree silicone). Check out our tutorial on how to fake a bleached brow to complete the look.

Makeup by @lexiflow

