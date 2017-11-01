Today's Top Stories
The 10 Best Shiny, Shimmery, Festive Winter Nail Colors

We'll see you next summer, neon pink.

Nov 1, 2017

Now that you've officially rung in the holidays with "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extra Festive Version)," it's a good sign—though when have we ever needed a special occasion?—to switch out those nudes and pastel polishes for something a tad bit more festive. Sparkles! Glitter! Chrome! No need to ask us twice. Here, the 10 best winter nail colors, from shimmery party shades to matte jewel tones, to lift you from your cold-weather slump.

Snowglobe Silver

OPI Nail Polish in Ornament to Be Together, $11

BUY IT

Like shiny tinsel in bottle form.

Galaxy Blue

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Hot to Trot, $11

BUY IT

Just one of a quartet of shimmery unicorn colors, this purple-y and shimmery blue hybrid will have you daydreaming of the great beyond.

Santa Red

Zoya Nail Polish in Yvonne, $10

BUY IT

Reds never go out of style, and winter is no exception. Here's a Kris Kringle red with darker undertones that won't feel super cheesy.

Rose Gold

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Spiffy, part of a $42 gift set

BUY IT

No champagne problems here.

Sugarplum Pink

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Outta Space, part of a $19 gift set

BUY IT

Keep your millennial pink—we'll take this satiny, chrome-y color any day.

Glittery Gold

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in "Shattered Souls," $18

BUY IT

Dripping in confetti, just as your New Year's celebration would want it.

Mulled Wine

Essie Nail Polish in Ready to Boa, $9

BUY IT

A not-so-on-the nose wine color for the holidays with a hint of glimmer.

Midnight Blue

Christian Louboutin Nail Colour in Bianca, $50

BUY IT

Inky blues with shimmery accents are the nail polish equivalent of crushed velvet.

Pale Pink

Context Nail Lacquer in Slow Down, $15

BUY IT

A pale nude *vegan* polish with hints of cinnamon and rose.

Spearmint Green

Ciaté London Mini Paint Pot Nail Polish and Effects in Racing Queen, $9

BUY IT

A truly evergreen color that will have you thinking of pines and firs all winter.

