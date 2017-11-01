The 10 Best Shiny, Shimmery, Festive Winter Nail Colors

We'll see you next summer, neon pink.
Now that you've officially rung in the holidays with "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extra Festive Version)," it's a good sign—though when have we ever needed a special occasion?—to switch out those nudes and pastel polishes for something a tad bit more festive. Sparkles! Glitter! Chrome! No need to ask us twice. Here, the 10 best winter nail colors, from shimmery party shades to matte jewel tones, to lift you from your cold-weather slump.
OPI Nail Polish in Ornament to Be Together, $11
Like shiny tinsel in bottle form.
Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Hot to Trot, $11
Just one of a quartet of shimmery unicorn colors, this purple-y and shimmery blue hybrid will have you daydreaming of the great beyond.
Zoya Nail Polish in Yvonne, $10
Reds never go out of style, and winter is no exception. Here's a Kris Kringle red with darker undertones that won't feel super cheesy.
Jin Soon Nail Polish in Spiffy, part of a $42 gift set
No champagne problems here.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Outta Space, part of a $19 gift set
Keep your millennial pink—we'll take this satiny, chrome-y color any day.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in "Shattered Souls," $18
Dripping in confetti, just as your New Year's celebration would want it.
Essie Nail Polish in Ready to Boa, $9
A not-so-on-the nose wine color for the holidays with a hint of glimmer.
Christian Louboutin Nail Colour in Bianca, $50
Inky blues with shimmery accents are the nail polish equivalent of crushed velvet.
Ciaté London Mini Paint Pot Nail Polish and Effects in Racing Queen, $9
A truly evergreen color that will have you thinking of pines and firs all winter.