The 10 Best Shiny, Shimmery, Festive Winter Nail Colors

Now that you've officially rung in the holidays with "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extra Festive Version)," it's a good sign—though when have we ever needed a special occasion?—to switch out those nudes and pastel polishes for something a tad bit more festive. Sparkles! Glitter! Chrome! No need to ask us twice. Here, the 10 best winter nail colors, from shimmery party shades to matte jewel tones, to lift you from your cold-weather slump.