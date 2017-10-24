Behold: The 8 Most Popular Hair Colors for Winter

Shades so good, you'll swear off hats.
In winter—when lo-mo is in full swing, and we're living life from beneath 15 layers of wool—we rely on exceptionally great hair color to elevate our just-rolled-out-of-a-snow-bank look. So to help you get your hair game together before the first freeze hits, we've rounded up the prettiest, most popular colors, below.
It's official: The ombré is here to stay. But unlike the dip-dye look of your high school years, this style is all about using complementary colors versus contrasting hues. For dark brunettes, we're loving a seamless bronze melt from the mid-lengths to ends.
While your first instinct may be to go darker and cooler for winter, try layers of chestnut brown, instead, which help to add a warmer tone to your skin. And come spring, it's a perfect transition shade/base color for highlights.
Honey-blonde hair is the ultimate in-between shade for brunettes and blondes who want a minor change without looking too severe. J.Lo amped her brown hair up a few notches to an autumnal bronde (brown and blonde—you're welcome), proving the color is just as convertible for winter as it was for fall.
Remember that one time when JLaw dyed her hair every possible shade of blonde? Oh, wait, that was literally this past year. And our favorite of the hues is her recent ash blonde with platinum, face-framing highlights, which, honestly, is wearable every single day of the year.
Let's be real: Gorgeous, low-maintenance color is #goals when the weather outside is constantly terrible, which is why we're so in love with Joan Small's grow-out friendly route with touches of balayage on the midlengths and ends. If you're a brunette, try soft waves caramel, and if you're blonde, try a teensy-bit blonder.
Leave it to Beyoncé to be both glow-y and frosty at the same damn time. Just in time for winter, her caramel highlights have been taken from blonde to icy white-gold. Almost like champagne on ice. Sorry.
Sure, this one seems only attainable of you already have red hair, but fun fact: Sophie Turner's natural hair color is actually blonde (whaaa). With the right colorist—please, never try to get red hair at home; you'll almost always end up with some peachy-pink disaster—you can try a single-process copper hue for winter that won't be at risk of fading in the summer sun.
If you have your heart set on going darker, try this slightly subversive shade of ultra-dark chocolate mauve. The plum undertones add a quiet vibrancy that suits winter's moodier vibes.