We're Calling It: These 9 Beauty Trends Will Be Huge in 2018

Metallic brows, glitter strobing, and blurred lips, oh, my!
We don't want to pretend that we're fortune tellers, but, uh, we're kind of fortune tellers, because we're not even finished with this year, yet, and we already know that these nine bold, glittery, and dewy looks, ahead, are going to be the biggest hair and makeup trends of 2018. Oh, and the winning lottery numbers for next week are 1 17 21 22 28 19. You're welcome.
Last year, Pat McGrath introduced the fashion industry and the masses alike to glitter-dusted lips—and the look will still be fresh as hell in 2018. As conceptual of a lewk as it is, all you need to do is swipe on a gloss or matte liquid lipstick, then pat (haaa) on some loose glitter with your ring finger.
First came microblading, then came the wave brow, and now, we have the metallic brow, a super-subtle highlight for your eyebrows, which looks equally lowkey as it does cool. Mix a dab of Vaseline or clear brow gel with loose bronze or copper eyeshadow, then brush it through your brows for a soft finish. Or, just try this copper and gold eyebrow mascara from H&M.
No, not quite as long as the ankle-length hair we saw earlier this year, but still longer than the hair you had as a kid. From the Kardashians' butt-length waves to Beyoncé's magical, waist-grazing braided ponytail, it's going to be a long-hair frenzy in 2018. Which means please, start your protective stylings and deep conditionings now.
Picture-perfect liquid matte lips had their moment, but now it's time to give your hand-eye coordination (and your delicate eating and drinking) a break. Enter: The blurred lip. You can embrace the imperfect by lighting smudging and mussing the edges of your lips with your fingertips before your lipstick has a chance to fully dry.
Glossy lids are still going strong, but the eyes aren't the only part of your face that could benefit from a boost in shine, which is where face gloss comes in. Dab a clear, non-sticky formula, like Milk Face Gloss BUY IT or the MAC Clear Gloss BUY IT, over your cheekbones and collarbones for a dewy sheen.
Take your highlight to the next level with a shimmery strobe. MAC senior artist Regan Rabanal creates this look by applying a strobing cream, highlighting powder, and finally a few fine glitters for extra impact. We love it on the half-halo of the face.
With the "wave formation" technique, L.A. hairstylist Anh Co Tran yields a cross between an S-wave and a crimped bend by clamping a 1.5-inch curling iron up and down each section of hair, making sure to alternate the direction as he works across the head. The result? Seriously cool, slightly rumpled waves.
Underliner is equal parts wearable and subversive—which, you know, is exactly the kind of beauty risk you want to aim for in the new year. Try slashes of bright liner under the lower lash line, or an upside-down cat eye swiped on with glitter liner.
The perfect pastel for winter and beyond, blorange (blonde + orange) is our new favorite washed-out dye job. But be warned: Orange pigments can be the toughest to get out, so you've got to be ready to commit.