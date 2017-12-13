The 5 Hair Trends That’ll be Out in 2018…and the 5 You’re About to See *Everywhere*

We hate to break it to you, but Madonna is a liar. Time does not go by so slowly (slowly), because it is almost 2018, and we're pretty sure it was just 2007 yesterday. Which means all of this year's best beauty trends, like eye-of-the-tiger hair, super-sleek middle parts, and platinum buzz cuts are about to disappear into ether of beauty trends past to make room for whole new fleet of selfie-worthy looks.

And to help you stay ahead of the curve, we got the lowdown on the exact haircuts and colors that are pretty much guaranteed to infiltrate your Instagram feeds in a few months, ahead.