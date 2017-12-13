The 5 Hair Trends That’ll be Out in 2018…and the 5 You’re About to See *Everywhere*

We gather here today to say our goodbyes. And hellos. We're feeling a lot right now.
We hate to break it to you, but Madonna is a liar. Time does not go by so slowly (slowly), because it is almost 2018, and we're pretty sure it was just 2007 yesterday. Which means all of this year's best beauty trends, like eye-of-the-tiger hair, super-sleek middle parts, and platinum buzz cuts are about to disappear into ether of beauty trends past to make room for whole new fleet of selfie-worthy looks.
And to help you stay ahead of the curve, we got the lowdown on the exact haircuts and colors that are pretty much guaranteed to infiltrate your Instagram feeds in a few months, ahead.
Okay, maybe not as long as Bey's, since ultra-long, ankle-length hair had its one-month spotlight moment earlier this year, but the long hair you had as a kid is coming back, so get ready to stock up on deep-conditioning treatments.
Inspired by the tiger-eye stone, with its silky mix of golden and brown stripes, this hair trend involves painting caramel highlights over a warm or dark chocolate base. And though it's a universally flattering look—and straight-up mesmerizing to look at—2018's color trends are skewing more toward the monochromatic, like...
For natural blondes and bleach blondes alike, the universe brings you the the easiest shade to wear in the blonde family: icy white-blonde, which not only looks gorgeous on its own, but also with pastel undertones, like blue or lavender.
In case you've missed it, the '90s are hardcore back, starting with the same stick-straight, flat-ironed hair you wore in 8th grade. But it's time for your inner 13-year-old to head home, now, because the sleek middle part is losing its edge to...
Behold, Yara Shahidi's slick, wet-look curls are a thing of 2018 dreams (unless, of course, you're a middle part; then sorry for your extinction). To get the look, dip a fine-tooth comb into pomade—yes, pomade; not gel or hairspray or cream—and, section by section, paint it over your hair until it lays flat.
Surprisingly, the most "daring" of haircuts—the cropped, textured buzz—was also the most popular of 2017, with Zoë Kravitz, Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, Taraji, and Cara Delevingne going in for the crop. You know why? Because it looks completely badass. But know, this badassery will be stepping aside to make room for...
Easy transition right? Just grow out your buzzcut and dye it literally any color (may we suggest icy blonde, à la Cara Delevingne, which will also be a big color trend for next year, woot). Ask your stylist for short, choppy layers with face-framing pieces to add some texture to the cropped look.
As with most trends of 2017, history repeated itself, and the '70s shag (and, coincidentally, Taylor Swift's hair) was born anew. And as much as we love the super-messy, super-feathered look, the razors are going back into retirement in favor of...
CURLS! And the first rule of curls is to never, ever, ever touch them with a razor. Whether you've got kinky-coily curls, or naturally full, fuzzy ringlets, or you spend an hour every morning twisting your straight hair around a tiny curling iron, you know that curls are *here*. The more definition and volume, the better, so let 'em run free.
Over the past year, Janelle Monáe has singlehandedly become the queen of hair accessories: She's adorned her hair with paper clips, gold wire, pearls, and even googly eyes, making her the ultimate inspiration for literally anyone with hair. And though hair accessories are most definitely still in, their size is getting bigger—we're talking thick, metal barrettes, ornate headbands, and thick, golden clips. All of which we guarantee you'll see on Monáe in 2018.