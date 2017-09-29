Today's Top Stories
10 Full-Coverage Foundations That Conceal Everything Like Second Skin

Because sometimes we need to do the most.

Design by Sierra Piland
Sep 29, 2017

Barely-there, no-makeup makeup is just lovely—if you're blessed with naturally clear skin or are having a particularly great skin month, that is. When you can't afford to mess around, you want a foundation to do the most i.e. leave zero trace of acne, dark marks, shadows, and redness. Is that SO much to ask? No, not at all, thanks to these these magical, flawless-finish formulas.

1 Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Long Wear Foundation
Design by Sierra Piland

If we had to grant one of these formulas the second-skin award, it would be this pricey-but-worth-it elixir. It's smooth, matte, seamless, and never reads flat. Also, shoutout to the easy and precise pump bottle, as a little bit goes a long way.

$47

BUY

2 Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation
Design by Sierra Piland

This hypoallergenic, one-coat-is-all-you-need matte formula is designed specifically for creatures of the night, meaning it will hold up no matter what kind of sweat-inducing activities you're getting up to as the hours wear on.

$39

BUY

3 Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation
Design by Sierra Piland

Ladies across a spectrum of skin tones, from this with albinism to women of color, have expressed their admiration for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's 40-shade range. RiRi did her research right down to the formula, too: This one goes on matte, with a gorgeous afterglow, buildable coverage, and a super lightweight feel.

$34

BUY

4 Clinique Super City Block BB Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50
For city dwellers, it's not just about coverage—but protection as well. This BB formula, housed in a convenient cushion compact, is locked and loaded with SPF 50 to keep aging UV rays and environmental aggressors out. Despite this, it never reads pasty or caked on as it veils every last imperfection.

 Clinique Super City Block BB Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $35; nordstrom.com.

For city dwellers, it's not just about coverage—but protection as well. This BB formula, housed in a convenient cushion compact, comes locked and loaded with SPF 50 to keep aging UV rays and environmental aggressors out. Despite this, it never reads pasty or caked on.

$35

BUY

5 Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation
Launched last year, we hailed Tilbury's "magic" formula the best foundation of 2016. And we have yet to complain about this potent, yet velvety color-corrector and its melts-into-your-skin finish. The secret? The slew of moisture-boosting ingredients including laricyl, a French-beloved mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid (duh), and supercharged Vitamin C (also duh).

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, $44; charlottetilbury.com.

Launched last year, we hailed Tilbury's "magic" formula as the best foundation of 2016. And we have yet to complain about this potent, yet velvety color-corrector and its melts-into-your-skin finish. The secret? The slew of moisture-boosting ingredients includes laricyl, a French-beloved mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid (duh), and supercharged Vitamin C (also duh).

$44

BUY

6 Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
This creamy, extremely-pigmented foundation went viral for covering up face tattoos in imperceptible fashion. What more do you need to know?

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation, $35; katvondbeauty.com.

This creamy, extremely-pigmented foundation went viral for covering up face tattoos without leaving a trace. What more do you need to know?

$35

BUY

7 Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
If you have oily skin, this really is the matte, won't-move-all-day formula of your dreams. It feels weightless on the skin, yet keeps all imperfections camouflaged for up to 15 hours—AKA no judgement if you sleep with your makeup on.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $39.50; sephora.com.

If you have oily skin, this really is the matte, won't-move-all-day formula of your dreams. It feels weightless on the skin, yet keeps all imperfections camouflaged for up to 15 hours—AKA no judgement if you sleep with your makeup on.

$42

BUY

8 L'Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup
This innovative drugstore formula keeps skin looking fresh by letting just the right amount of skin show through. So if you want natural-looking matte coverage you can build upon, this steal is a no-brainer.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, $7.69; target.com.

This innovative drugstore formula keeps skin looking fresh by letting just the right amount of skin show through. So if you want natural-looking matte coverage you can build upon, this steal is a no-brainer.

$10

BUY

9 Revlon ColorStay Whipped Crème Makeup
A drugstore marvel, we can't say enough about how lovely this satin matte, cream-to-powder mousse looks on no matter what kind of skin woes you're trying to mask. Praise be for this steal.

Revlon ColorStay Whipped Crème Makeup, $10.79; target.com.

A drugstore marvel, we can't say enough about how lovely this satin matte, cream-to-powder mousse looks on no matter what kind of skin woes you're trying to mask. Praise be for this steal.

$15

BUY

10 Chanel La Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation
This deliciously-powdery, concealer-like foundation smooths on like a dream and makes the face look luminous thanks to a special light-diffusing complex. In other words, it's expensive, no-filter-necessary skin.

Chanel La Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation, $60; nordstrom.com.

This deliciously-powdery, concealer-like foundation smooths on like a dream and makes the face look luminous thanks to a special light-diffusing complex. In other words, it's expensive, no-filter-necessary skin.

$60

BUY

