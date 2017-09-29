10 Full-Coverage Foundations That Conceal Everything Like Second Skin

Because sometimes we need to do the most.
Barely-there, no-makeup makeup is just lovely—if you're blessed with naturally clear skin or are having a particularly great skin month, that is. When you can't afford to mess around, you want a foundation to do the most i.e. leave zero trace of acne, dark marks, shadows, and redness. Is that SO much to ask? No, not at all, thanks to these these magical, flawless-finish formulas.
If we had to grant one of these formulas the second-skin award, it would be this pricey-but-worth-it elixir. It's smooth, matte, seamless, and never reads flat. Also, shoutout to the easy and precise pump bottle, as a little bit goes a long way.
$47
This hypoallergenic, one-coat-is-all-you-need matte formula is designed specifically for creatures of the night, meaning it will hold up no matter what kind of sweat-inducing activities you're getting up to as the hours wear on.
$39
Ladies across a spectrum of skin tones, from this with albinism to women of color, have expressed their admiration for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's 40-shade range. RiRi did her research right down to the formula, too: This one goes on matte, with a gorgeous afterglow, buildable coverage, and a super lightweight feel.
$34
For city dwellers, it's not just about coverage—but protection as well. This BB formula, housed in a convenient cushion compact, comes locked and loaded with SPF 50 to keep aging UV rays and environmental aggressors out. Despite this, it never reads pasty or caked on.
$35
Launched last year, we hailed Tilbury's "magic" formula as the best foundation of 2016. And we have yet to complain about this potent, yet velvety color-corrector and its melts-into-your-skin finish. The secret? The slew of moisture-boosting ingredients includes laricyl, a French-beloved mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid (duh), and supercharged Vitamin C (also duh).
$44
This creamy, extremely-pigmented foundation went viral for covering up face tattoos without leaving a trace. What more do you need to know?
$35
If you have oily skin, this really is the matte, won't-move-all-day formula of your dreams. It feels weightless on the skin, yet keeps all imperfections camouflaged for up to 15 hours—AKA no judgement if you sleep with your makeup on.
$42
This innovative drugstore formula keeps skin looking fresh by letting just the right amount of skin show through. So if you want natural-looking matte coverage you can build upon, this steal is a no-brainer.
$10
A drugstore marvel, we can't say enough about how lovely this satin matte, cream-to-powder mousse looks on no matter what kind of skin woes you're trying to mask. Praise be for this steal.
$15
This deliciously-powdery, concealer-like foundation smooths on like a dream and makes the face look luminous thanks to a special light-diffusing complex. In other words, it's expensive, no-filter-necessary skin.
$60