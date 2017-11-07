Behold: The Best Acne Face Wash for Your Exact Skin Type

Uh, acne sucks. And annoyingly, there's no one-size-fits-all acne product that magically cures you overnight, because every skin type is different, and what works for your oily skin may destroy your friend's ultra-dry skin. So to help you get rid of your zits fast, without the flaky, itchy side effects, we rounded up the universally lauded acne cleanser for every type of skin, including dry, sensitive, oily, and, well, super acne-prone, below. Pick your (non) poison, and lather up.