Today's Top Stories
1
Is This Just the Way America Is Now?
2
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends
3
9 Truly Insane Old-Hollywood Conspiracy Theories
4
What You Need to Know About 'Stranger Things' 3
5
Can Botox Can Fix Your Acne?

Behold: The Best Acne Face Wash for Your Exact Skin Type

Because we are officially done with breakouts, okay?

Stocksy
Nov 7, 2017

Uh, acne sucks. And annoyingly, there's no one-size-fits-all acne product that magically cures you overnight, because every skin type is different, and what works for your oily skin may destroy your friend's ultra-dry skin. So to help you get rid of your zits fast, without the flaky, itchy side effects, we rounded up the universally lauded acne cleanser for every type of skin, including dry, sensitive, oily, and, well, super acne-prone, below. Pick your (non) poison, and lather up.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 For Oily Skin...
Courtesy of Brands

Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser, $8

BUY IT

For skin that loves to turn into a sheet of oil by noon (which means blackheads and whiteheads galore), try a charcoal-infused cleanser, like this drugstore buy, which literally soaks up excess oil from your skin, while the dose of salicylic acid in the formula breaks down oils in your pores to keep them clear.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 For Dry Skin...
Courtesy of Brands

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $15

BUY IT

Alright, it sounds unhelpful to use a facewash that doesn’t actually contain acne-fighting ingredients, but if your already-dry skin is getting stripped by acne products, you’re actually at risk for more clogged pores and zits, since your skin will overcompensate with its oil production. Instead, use a gentle, non-foaming cleanser, like this dermatologist-favorite from Cetaphil, to help repair your skin barrier.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 For Sensitive Skin...
Courtesy of Brands

Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Cleanser Acne Treatment, $38

BUY IT

If you’re dealing with both acne, redness, and irritation, try a sulfur-based cleanser, like this non-foaming formula from Kate Somerville, which uses sulfur to mattify oily skin and kill bacteria, plus honey and rice bran extracts to calm and sooth redness.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 For Acneic Skin...
Courtesy of Brands

PanOxyl Acne Creamy Wash Daily Control, $12

BUY IT

Okay, technically, any skin type can be acne-prone, but if you can’t even figure out your skin type because it’s just riddled with whiteheads, blackheads, pustules, and oil, then reach for the big guns—i.e. a benzoyl peroxide-based cleanser, like this four-percent formula which will kill the acne-causing bacteria in your skin without drying out your face, thanks to its specific ingredients combination.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty Advice You Need Right Now
Maciel / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
9 Brow Transformations You Need to See to Believe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Magical Foundations That Get Rid of Acne
The 5 Best Makeup Products of All Time
The Ultimate Nail Color Guide for Every Skin Tone
Is Red Concealer the Key to Flawless Skin?
Spiked Brows Are a Thing, and We Can Relate
Everything You Need to Know About Lash Extensions
The Cult-Favorite Liquid Eyeliners I Swear By
The 5 Best Makeup Tips for Transgender Women