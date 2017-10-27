Today's Top Stories
Help, I Can’t Stop Watching These Mesmerizing Eyebrow Transformations

BUT HOW? HOW?!

InstagramDesign by Travis McHenry
Oct 27, 2017

Guys, I can’t stop watching eyebrow tutorials. Like, seriously—it’s the only thing in this bleak, bleak world that’s currently making me happy, and I find myself trolling Instagram all night long, looking for new transformation tutorials of sparse, skimpy brows turning into ginormous, Lily Collins-level butterflies (or maybe caterpillars?) with just a few powders, pomades, and concealer swipes.

Trust me; these makeovers are cathartic as hell. And because you could most definitely use more zen moments in your life, along with some major brow ideas to inspire you to actually open that brow kit your aunt gave you for your birthday last year, I have selected the very best of the “oh my gosh” brow moments, below, that will tickle all of your fancies. Deep breaths, and enjoy.

1 These Monet-level brows that make me cry inside

🎥 #AnastasiaBrows @jasminesarch Using Brow Powder & Pro Pencil to highlight

A post shared by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on

2 These perfectly powdered and concealed brows
3 These faux microbladed brows that look like legit hair

Tips on filling in a brow with very little hair... Start by outlining the eyebrow with @anastasiabeverlyhills #propencil base 1. Use this line as a guide as to where to place #dipbrow by ABH. Here I used #brush 7B and Dipbrow pomade in shade medium brown to create the illustration of hair where there were none. After adding enough "hair strokes" to make the eyebrow look fuller, use #powder by ABH in medium brown with Brush 10 to fill in the brow and add more shape. Finally, blend out Pro Pencil with Brush 20, this creates added definition to the eyebrow and completes the natural look. . Nails: @masako_nails . . Song: CRZY By Melf . . #brows#eyebrows#anastasiabrows#courtneyryanbrows#anastasiabeverlyhills#mua#makeup#makeupartist#browporn#browtutorial#tutorial#browvideo#video#beauty#browsonfleek#browsoftheday#thickbrows#fullbrows#naturalbrows#hudabeauty

A post shared by Courtney Ryan Jackson (@courtneyryanlosangeles) on

4 These sharply angled and crazy-clean brows
5 These baby brows turned mega-thick and jumbo with *~magic~*
6 This expertly blended masterpiece that belongs in a museum
7 These shaved (yes, shaved) brows that are actual perfection

Didn't really have the chance to film so sharing one of my most favourite video so far. Natural 👉 day time brow 👉 night time brow 😃😃 ❤ Let me know which one you prefer 🙈 ________________________________________________ Day time brow means it's natural looking suitable for daytime look and nighttime brows means it's more suitable for glam look if any of this makes any sense at all 😅😅😅😅❤ ________________________________________________ Song: Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (Codeko Remix) Press play and tag a friend who loves brows 😻😻 💖 ___________________________________ Product details @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in ebony @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow pomade in ebony @maybelline fit me concealer @tweezerman tweezers @collectionlove clear mascara ____________________________________ @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #abhbrows #tweezerman @anastasiabeverlyhillsuk @hudabeauty @monakattan #shophudabeauty #hudabeauty #hudabeautyliquidmatte #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette #hudabeautylashes #anastasiabeverlyhills #norvina #vegas_nay #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #peachyqueenblog #wakeup2slay #shimycatsmua #sdeventsworld #beautyqueens4ever #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupclips #associationofbeauty #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic #instamakeup #inssta_makeup @hudabeauty rose @StyleArtist #StyleArtist #Fashionarttut @awesomemakeu.p #wakeup2slay @girlsociety #shimycatsmua #rizwana_nawrin

A post shared by rizzu (@rizwana_nawrin) on

8 These tiny brows that use soap (!!) as a base fill-in layer

Brows: the hottest topic in my MUA/enthusiast career. I will be posting multiple brow tutorials to hopefully answer as many questions as I can. I use a bar of soap here to glue down the hairs/tame them. This helps give volume also. Try and use a bar of soap that is all natural, contains glycerin and is on the waxier side. Those work best. Also, water to soap ratio is very important - your spoolie should not be super wet at all. I used a shadow palette here to demonstrate that I can use pomades, pencil or shadow. Even with my horrible scar on my eyebrow. My favorite concealer to clean up is always @maccosmetics studio finish concealer. I know there will be some questions, so ask away! #brows #motd #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #makeuptutorial #makeuphacks #beautyhacks #fiercesociety #flawless #featheredbrows @1minutemakeup @makegirlz @flawlesssdolls @maquillajesvideos @divinomaquillaje @fiercesociety @laurag_143 #brian_champagne #maryhadalittleglam #maccosmetics #bhcosmetics

A post shared by Lenee_Marie (@lenee_marie) on

9 This set of fake brows that will make you scream “BUT HOW?”

🎥 #AnastasiaBrows @militzayovanka #Dipbrow in Ebony

A post shared by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on

