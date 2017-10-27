Help, I Can’t Stop Watching These Mesmerizing Eyebrow Transformations

Guys, I can’t stop watching eyebrow tutorials. Like, seriously—it’s the only thing in this bleak, bleak world that’s currently making me happy, and I find myself trolling Instagram all night long, looking for new transformation tutorials of sparse, skimpy brows turning into ginormous, Lily Collins-level butterflies (or maybe caterpillars?) with just a few powders, pomades, and concealer swipes.

Trust me; these makeovers are cathartic as hell. And because you could most definitely use more zen moments in your life, along with some major brow ideas to inspire you to actually open that brow kit your aunt gave you for your birthday last year, I have selected the very best of the “oh my gosh” brow moments, below, that will tickle all of your fancies. Deep breaths, and enjoy.