These Insanely Pretty Bangs Photos Will Make You Want to Cut Your Hair Immediately

As Shakespeare once famously wrote, "to chop, or not to chop—that is the question." Or something like that. Alright, fine, maybe Hamlet's most-quoted line was not actually about getting bangs, but it might as well have been, because the temptation is more real than ever before, thanks to this season's trend of bangs, bangs, and more bangs.

And to get you inspired to call your hairstylist, we cherry-picked our favorite choppy microbangs, shaggy face-framing bangs, and ultra-curly bangs. Behold: the ultimate guide to your brand-new haircut, ahead.