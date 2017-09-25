The 5 Best Peel-Off Face Masks That Won't Destroy Your Face

Because raw, ripped-off skin is *so* last year.
Okay, we're not going to pretend that we love peel-off masks, because most peel-off masks are actually awful for your skin—they adhere to your face like glue, forcing you to rip off the top layer of your skin barrier, while doing nothing for your pores. And if you've ever seen the recent horrifying trend of painful peel-off mask videos, you know exactly how awful they can be.
But that's not to say all peel-off masks are inherently terrible, as long as you choose the right formula for your face and know your limits (once a week, and nothing more). Which means sorry, sensitive- and dry-skinned butterflies—this is not the mask you're looking for. But if your skin tends toward oily and can pretty much survive a nuclear war, then go forth with these five masks, and enjoy the smooth, matte face of your dreams.
Fruit acids and spearmint give this orange-hued mask a tingly feeling—so don't be freaked if your skin feels a bit prickly—and a mix of grapefruit and lemon oils leaves your face feeling hydrated and soft.
Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask Refine and Refresh, $27
BUY IT: ulta.com.
A K-beauty staple, rubber masks are basically a packaged DIY that makes your skin look noticeably brighter and smoother. Just add a bit of water to the cup of powder, cover your face with the mixture, wait a few minutes, and boom, a sheet of wiggly, peel-able rubber forms on your skin.
Lindsay Modeling Rubber Mask, $11 for set of two
BUY IT: glowrecipe.com.
This little unassuming jar actually houses shimmery metallic goo that dries down to a silver, Tin Man-level mask within 20 mins. Which, you know, is plenty of time to take a zillion Insta pics, first.
Memebox I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask, $23
BUY IT: ulta.com.
If this one looks familiar, it's probably because it's one of the OGs of face masks, loved by your parents and grandparents for years. There are no major frills here—just soothing cucumber and melon mixed with exfoliating lactic acid—but that's also what makes it a generational cult-favorite. Plus, it's hella cheap.
Freeman Cucumber Facial Peel-Off Mask, $6.25
BUY IT: amazon.com.
Unlike the shady black masks you've seen people painfully ripping off their face in videos, this charcoal and clay-based mask peels off cleanly after 25 minutes to leave skin softer and tighter-feeling, sans trauma.
Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $34
BUY IT: sephora.com.