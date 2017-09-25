You Need to See These Truly Crazy Dermarolling Before-and-After Pics

Hi, we would like this done to our face now, please.

Sep 25, 2017

Okay, we get it—dermarolling seems like one of those gimmicky products you see promoted by spammy bloggers on your Instagram feed, but we promise you that it's actually a legit, effective way to fade discoloration, resurface fine lines, and smooth acne scars, all by using a needle-covered roller to literally puncture your skin to stimulate collagen production.

Basically, don't expect it to feel like kitten kisses on your skin. And although we officially recommend you get your needling done by a board-certified dermatologist, we know you won't do that. So instead, you can try dermarolling on yourself at home, at your own risk, using the cult-favorites Banish or Rodan & Fields AMP, as long as you promise to follow the instructions.

Just know that the results are not overnight miracles. It takes time for collagen to build. Still, results really do happen, and to prove it, we rounded up the craziest before-and-after pics of dermarolling in action, ahead. Get ready to have major FOMO.

1 Smoothed-Out Pockmarks and Reduced Redness

Feeling soo excited bc today is the first day of my veryyy last year of school AND I'm not wearing any makeup for classes this year😜💁! Above are my 10 month results since I've been using the @banishacnescars starter kit! I can't believe I've been using their products for almost a whole year ❤️ the difference is really insane to me! I didn't think my acne scars would ever fully go away, but here I am 10 months later with massive progress and hope! I do still have some acne scars but for the most part the texture is pretty darn smooth compared to where I was at a few months ago. Less inflammation, less breakouts & my skin is constantly glowing 🌞 oh yeah and happy eclipsing today!! Don't forget to protect ur eyeballz 😎

A post shared by Kali (@myfacestory) on

2 Filled-In Ice-Pick Scars and Plumper Skin

So i haven't really posted the other side of my face... This is my left side. This is after 1 year and 4 months of using a dermaroller, as well as a Pen Stamp. from @banishacnescars. I stayed consistent in my skincare routine. Which i feel is mainly why my results are alot better 😍 I rolled every other sunday, then switched to every other sunday rolling and using the pen stamp in between on the deeper scars. I ALWAAAAYS used and still use the Banish Oil after each time i rolled and stamped. I also always used and still do the pumpkin enzyme mask in between uses... I also did take a break for a month from rolling and used retin A tretinoin cream, i really noticed my skin did smooth out from the use of retin A cream too! I stopped using because of it being summertime and sunshine and all 😁 . Right now i am using the retin A on my nose area, and forehead area. Im using a different penstamp for my deeper scars on the sides of my skin for now! I also just added the@banishacnescars Vitamin C creme as my daily moisturizer. 😊 i still exfoliate with the pumpkin mask from Banish, at least once a week. As well as spot treating if i have any random breakouts. I try being consistent with the pore smasher also to start the day, just to freshen my skin up. . Also before i used the Banish products my skin was extremely red/hyperpigmentation... Heres a cpl things i started off with that did help me. 💝@pixibeauty pixi skin treats glow tonic 💝radha rosehip oil 💝micro dermabrasion facials from a local salon . So it feels amazing to have gone this far and have my skin this much smoothed out. I never ever thought my skin would ever improve this much. At the end of the day your skin DOES NOT defy you.. But it does feel great when you feel comfortable in your own skin, ive said it a million times before lol. Stay consistent!!!!!! Don'tgive up. Keep on moving and you will get there! Just find what works for you! Im very thankful to have found banish and all the support in the insta acne community you guys are amazing. 💝 . #banishacnescars #banishwarriors #exfoliate #acnescarsremoval #dermaroller #dermapen #microdermabrasion #skincare #acne #acnescars #cysts ##cysticacne #skin

A post shared by @myscarsjourney on

3 Faded Dark Marks and Brighter Skin

I had been wanting to post this for a while but like most people I am pretty self conscious about my skin. I've had really troublesome skin since my first break out in 5th grade. And to top it off a few months ago o had perioral dermatitis breakout around my mouth that made me change a lot of my skin care to more "natural" products. I stumbled upon @bravobeauty9 a few months back and saw she was using @banishacnescars so I decided to give it a try. I have never seen my skin so clear. I have no active breakouts and my hyper pigmentation from old breakouts and the perioral dermatitis are basically gone. I am beyond amazed and greatf for people like @bravobeauty9 for having the courage to share her experience and introducing me to @banishacnescars for completely changing my skin ❣️#banishacnescars #beforeandafter #skincare

A post shared by Jennifer Cabrera (@jencabmakeup) on

4 Calmer Skin Tone and Faded Scars

Another amazing transformation sent into us by our beautiful client. Kerry has been using the 4in1 body kit along with our face mask range and vitamin C serum. After 1 month she has seen some amazing results with her acne scars fading and massive improvements in her skin tone and texture✨😱 Thank you so much for sharing your results and allowing us to be apart of your journey! #YouGlowGirl ______________________________________________ Don't forget, We are always on the look out for genuine results from existing clients using our products - Email your before/after photos (no matter how big or small) to info@glowgirlcosmetics.com receive a £10/$15 voucher to spend on any products on our site 💛 Ts&Cs apply

A post shared by Welcome To Glow Girl Cosmetics (@glowgirl_cosmetics) on

5 Smoother, Firmer-Looking Cheeks
6 Softer Forehead Wrinkles

#microneedling #whatadifference3sessionsmakes! #dermarolling #naturalbotox

A post shared by Beauty and the Brow (@beauty_and_the_brow101) on

7 Smoother Complexion and Faded Acne Scars
8 Filled-Out Scars and Brighter Cheeks
