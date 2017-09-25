You Need to See These Truly Crazy Dermarolling Before-and-After Pics

Okay, we get it—dermarolling seems like one of those gimmicky products you see promoted by spammy bloggers on your Instagram feed, but we promise you that it's actually a legit, effective way to fade discoloration, resurface fine lines, and smooth acne scars, all by using a needle-covered roller to literally puncture your skin to stimulate collagen production.

Basically, don't expect it to feel like kitten kisses on your skin. And although we officially recommend you get your needling done by a board-certified dermatologist, we know you won't do that. So instead, you can try dermarolling on yourself at home, at your own risk, using the cult-favorites Banish or Rodan & Fields AMP, as long as you promise to follow the instructions.

Just know that the results are not overnight miracles. It takes time for collagen to build. Still, results really do happen, and to prove it, we rounded up the craziest before-and-after pics of dermarolling in action, ahead. Get ready to have major FOMO.