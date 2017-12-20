Meet Real-Life Rapunzel, a Woman Whose Natural Hair Is Almost 4-Feet Long

We first would like to congratulate you on the fact that you’ve managed to grow your hair out a few inches since last year—those weekly deep-conditioning treatments and no-heat-tool Tuesdays have really been paying off.

But now, we’re going to show you the ultimate hair inspiration to end all inspiration: Anastasiya Sidorova, a Russian woman whose natural red hair is 42 inches long. YUP. YUUUUP. We're sorry to upstage your ponytail.

Sidorova, whose entire Instagram is in Russian (so get your Google translate ready, y’all) has amassed more than 389,000 Instagram followers, most likely due to her insanely gorgeous hair photos, which equals about 100-percent of her feed, and the expert advice she writes in each caption about battling hair loss, stimulating hair growth, experimenting with at-home masks, formulas, pills, and more.

Lest you think Sidorova’s journey to hairdom has been an easy one, though, The Sun reports that the 23-year-old was diagnosed five years ago with androgenetic alopecia, a genetic disorder that can cause permanent hair thinning and balding. But after working with a trichologist (i.e. a derm that deal specifically with the scalp and hair), Sidorova has not only become a trichologist herself, but is now able to manage her condition with a specific, routine that includes hair stimulation therapy, hair masks, and a ton of patience and acceptance.

Check out a just a few of our favorite hairspo photos from the 426 pics on Sidorova’s Instagram, and read (or translate) all of her tips and tricks for attempting to also grow knee-length hair. We wish you luck.

