Today's Top Stories
1
10 Game-Changing Essentials for Holiday Travel
2
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
3
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
4
Alia Shawkat on 'Search Party's Shocking Finale
5
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault

Meet Real-Life Rapunzel, a Woman Whose Natural Hair Is Almost 4-Feet Long

Um…same.

Instagram@sidorovaanastasiya
Dec 20, 2017

We first would like to congratulate you on the fact that you’ve managed to grow your hair out a few inches since last year—those weekly deep-conditioning treatments and no-heat-tool Tuesdays have really been paying off.

But now, we’re going to show you the ultimate hair inspiration to end all inspiration: Anastasiya Sidorova, a Russian woman whose natural red hair is 42 inches long. YUP. YUUUUP. We're sorry to upstage your ponytail.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Видео заряжено на бешеный рост волос, лайкайте😁 - Так в каком городе я живу?😁 Теперь с точной уверенностью могу сказать, что живу я в Москве на пмж, а Петербурге жила 2 года. Туда я поехала за своим молодым человеком, но не сложилось у нас. Он военнослужащий, родина приказала служить в СПб😁 расставались мы 1000 раз, но каждый раз я не чувствовала, что это окончательное решение и понимала, что время ещё не пришло. - Родилась я в Одинцово и живу пока здесь же, у сестры. Это она у меня в сторис поёт песни и заставляет есть кашу по утрам ❤️ Нужно начинать снимать квартиру, а у меня катастрофически не хватает времени на ее поиски😬 - В Петербурге у меня остался зубной врач, поэтому туда я ещё буду ездить какое-то время. Про врача расскажу как все доделаем) - Трек kaleo- way down we go

A post shared by Волосы (@sidorovaanastasiya) on

Sidorova, whose entire Instagram is in Russian (so get your Google translate ready, y’all) has amassed more than 389,000 Instagram followers, most likely due to her insanely gorgeous hair photos, which equals about 100-percent of her feed, and the expert advice she writes in each caption about battling hair loss, stimulating hair growth, experimenting with at-home masks, formulas, pills, and more.

Related Stories
This Woman's 5-Day Acne Cure Is Going Viral
A $100,000 Machine Fixed My Damaged Hair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lest you think Sidorova’s journey to hairdom has been an easy one, though, The Sun reports that the 23-year-old was diagnosed five years ago with androgenetic alopecia, a genetic disorder that can cause permanent hair thinning and balding. But after working with a trichologist (i.e. a derm that deal specifically with the scalp and hair), Sidorova has not only become a trichologist herself, but is now able to manage her condition with a specific, routine that includes hair stimulation therapy, hair masks, and a ton of patience and acceptance.

Check out a just a few of our favorite hairspo photos from the 426 pics on Sidorova’s Instagram, and read (or translate) all of her tips and tricks for attempting to also grow knee-length hair. We wish you luck.

Распространённые мифы о волосах Лайк, если тебе интересны полезные посты о волосах! - 1️⃣Массаж кожи головы ускоряет рост волос. - Массаж кожи головы ускоряет кровообращение, что доставляет фолликулам больше кислорода и питательных веществ, но к сожалению этого недостаточно для стимуляции роста волос. Я вам уже неоднократно говорила, что на качество волоса влияет гормон –дигидротестостерон. В период полового созревания происходят гормональные изменения и часто качество волоса становится хуже: сокращается длина волос, пропадает блеск, сеченых волос становится все больше. От массажа кровь прилила, кислород и питание доставила, а дальше? Пагубное воздействие гормона это не устранит. Мало того массаж лишний раз стимулирует работу сальных желёз и сала выделяется на кожу голову больше. Другое дело массаж с использованием стимулирующих средств. И кровь прилила и все необходимые вещества фолликулы получили. Вывод: в качестве моно терапии массаж малоэффективен, а в качестве комплексов терапии вместе с лечебными средствами только лишь усилит эффективность препарата. 2️⃣Средства для стайлинга вредят волосам. Что делает девушка, у которой началось выпадение волос? Чаще всего она исключает из своего ухода использование фена и стайлинговых средств, полагая, что это влияет на выпадение волос. Фолликул находится глубоко под кожей и чтобы повредить его, ещё нужно постараться. Тем более, что все средства наносятся только на длину волос, которая уже никаким образом не влияет на рост. 3️⃣Бритьё налысо способствует росту густых волос. Мое любимое 😁 Количество полученных луковиц заложено генетически и мы никак не можем их увеличить, а значит никак не можем вылечить густоту волос. Жду ваших мифов)

A post shared by Волосы (@sidorovaanastasiya) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

На сегодняшний день, питаясь не по правилам "пэ пэ", я стройнее на 5 кг, чем ровно год назад, когда я была на "чистом питании"😏серьёзно, год назад пресса у меня не было ( кстати у меня и при 48кг никогда его не было, только полосочки красивые), ну и я вечно была злая из-за постоянных ограничений😂 - Что поменялось у меня в голове? Да я просто поняла, что я никому ничего не должна. В последние годы нам навязывают какие-тостандарты красоты, принято постоянно быть на сушке, модно заниматься спортом, быть в "теме". А ещё какая нибудь фитоняша напишет огромный пост на тему того, как стыдно быть жирным 😏 Быть может я стала увереннеyе в себе и меня перестало волновать мнение окружающих, поэтому я могу себе позволить быть жирной или худой и это только мое личное дело. - Сегодня я не думаю о еде вообще. Если раньше, я постоянно думала, что мне съесть, во сколько съесть, а можно ли съесть, то сегодня У меня только одно условие: кушать по возникновению чувства голода. Ем я абсолютно обычную, домашнюю еду, часто ем в маке, на ночь могу съесть мороженое, да ещё и хужеть при этом, это круто! Раньше бы я себя за это винила,расстраивалась, опять был бы срыв😞 - "Ты ещё молодая! Вот стукнет 40, Посмотрим как заговоришь"🤦‍♀️это оправдание мне нравится больше всего. В прошлом году я весила на 5 кг больше, хотя была на год моложе😏дело не в возрасте, а в вашем образе жизни и в количестве съеденного. Если вы употребляете калорий меньше, чем тратите, то вы неизбежно худеете, хоть в 20, хоть в 80 лет. Мы же не станем спорить с законом термодинамики, верно? Сегодня у меня нет накаченных ягодиц, которые сегодня в моде😌ну и что?)это сделает мою жизнь счастливее? Нет. Мне нравится, что я просто стройная девушка со здоровым пищевым поведением. Сколько лет на это потратила? Молчите😂 Я хочу, чтобы и вы поделилось со мной своей историей)на каком этапе вы находитесь?

A post shared by Волосы (@sidorovaanastasiya) on

ВЫПАДЕНИЕ ВОЛОС Лайк, пожалуйста, пост очень полезный) Насчитывается более 100 причин потери волос. Самые частые- генетическая потеря волос, стресс, гормональные нарушения, воспалительные заболевания. Расскажу вам про основные типы выпадения волос: 1️⃣Острое диффузное выпадение волос Я называю это самым безобидным выпадением. Его ещё называют реактивным выпадением волос, подчеркивая, что причиной потери волос является реакция на внезапный фактор. Такое выпадение – не приводит к постоянному поредению волос. Причины: ОРВИ с высокой температурой, приема лекарственных препаратов, наркоза, кишечной инфекции, кровопотери. Проявляется только выпадением волос и уменьшением количества волос, без истончения волоса. Данный тип выпадения проходит самостоятельно. 2️⃣Хроническое диффузное телогеновое выпадение волос. Это потеря волос, длящаяся более 6 месяцев. Является также относительно благоприятной, поскольку не вызывает выраженного истончения и приводит к стойкому снижению количества волосяных фолликулов. Эта форма может быть следствием повторяющихся или длительно действующих негативных для волос факторов - длительный стресс, невроз, диеты с низкой калорийностью, частые заболевания с температурой и интоксикацией, длительный прием лекарств, а также может быть симптомом ряда внутренних заболеваний и состояний, воспаления кожи головы. Диффузное выпадение характеризуется длительностью, обильностью выпадения волос, а также в ряде случаев выраженным снижением объема. Как причины диффузного выпадения волос стоит отметить беременность независимо от ее результата (роды, аборт, выкидыш), тяжелые травмы, серьезные операции, прекращение приёма пероральных контрацептивов либо их смена. 3️⃣Андрогенетическая. Это самая частая причина стойкого поредения у мужчин и женщин. Сопровождается уменьшением волосяных фолликулов, которые со временем замещаются соединительной тканью. Это генетическая особенность большого количества мужчин и женщин, частота которой растет с возрастом. У мужчин локализуется в области лба и темени, у женщин характер поредения может быть равномерным с усилением в области лба. Очень часто усугубляется депрессией. Сталкивались вы с каким-либо типом выпадения?

A post shared by Волосы (@sidorovaanastasiya) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Эффективна ли плазмотерапия? Друзья, интересна рубрика про причёски? Давайте если да, то наберём 15000 лайков и я завтра сниму для вас кое что😍 - Процедура плазмотерапии заключается в том, что человеку под кожу головы вводят его же собственную плазму. Это позволяет запуститься механизмам, отвечающим за регенерацию и восстановление тканей. - Суть технологии в том, что в плазме крови есть и витамины, и ферменты, и белки, и гормоны, факторы роста, а кроме того, вещества, обладающие отличными регенерирующими и омолаживающими свойствами. - ‼️Важно перед процедурой сдать клинический анализ крови и стандартный госпитальный комплекс (сифилис, гепатит В, С, ВИЧ). Если в клиническом анализе крови выявлен Воспалительный процесс, то рекомендовано воздержаться от данной процедуры. - Я рекомендую использовать данную процедуру в качестве дополнительного лечения, но не в качестве монотерапии, особенно при андрогенетическом выпадении волос. Если выпадение волос вызвано стрессом, употреблением антибиотиков, выпадением волос после родов, то в данном случае можно использовать эту процедуру в качестве моно терапии. Напомню, выпадение волос после родов не остановить, можно лишь только позаботиться о том, чтобы на месте выпавших волос росли толстые и здоровые. - Так же важно выполнять данную процедуру на здоровой коже головы. Это же касается и мезотерапии. Если у вас присутствует себорея(зуд, шелушение, болезненность кожи головы), перхоть, то для начала следует устранить воспаление кожи головы. - Предвижу вопрос о мезотерапии😊в данном случае эффективность зависит от вводимого коктейля. Подробно можно почитать тут #мезо_sid - А Вы пробовали данные процедуры? Поделитесь впечатлениями

A post shared by Волосы (@sidorovaanastasiya) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Reindeer Boobs Are Here, and They're Totally NSFW
You Definitely Missed This Riverdale Easter Egg
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Makeup Trend Is an Actual Optical Illusion
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
Christmas Tree Brows: The Trend You Never Wanted
Pretty or Nope: Star Liner Hits Instagram
Spiked Brows Are a Thing, and We Can Relate
5 Cult-Favorite Makeup Primers We're Obsessed With
Reasons to Want a Septum Piercing (or a Good Fake)
3 Lip Looks That Aren't Boring