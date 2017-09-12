Beyoncé Just Invented a Baseball Hat for Curly Hair, Because She Is an Actual Queen

Usually, curly hair and baseball caps don't mix. I know this, because I have pretty average, not-even-that-fluffy curls, and they still barely fit through the tiny hole in the back of a ball cap. Which means anyone with thick, kinky coils is looking at a feat of straight-up wizardry to wear a very basic piece of clothing that billions of people take for granted on a daily basis.

Huh. Almost sounds like fashion has a diversity problem, doesn't it?

But Queen Bey Almighty is not here for that bullshit. So she went ahead and created her very own backless baseball hat (basically like an oversized visor) for her fashion line Ivy Park, as first reported by Glamour, prompting fan freak-outs across the interwebs.

The fact that ivy park has a hat with a gap in the back for your afro puff lets you know everything Beyoncé does is for black girls — blaise zabini's mom (@mthigs) September 6, 2017

beyoncé really gives a fuck about my poof & created a hat for it, im in shambles. a queen. a goddess. an icon😭😭. https://t.co/p55gIOEv2H — Liya🖤 (@liyathoe) September 7, 2017

The blood-red velvet cap, which has an embroidered Ivy Park logo on the front, is coming to Topshop for the low-ish price of $35.

Though it's currently out of stock, you can sign up for email notifications for when it's available again, and promptly live your best curl life, unencumbered, as Beyoncé would obviously want you to.

