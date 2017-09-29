There's a reason a red lip is like the makeup equivalent of a little black dress: it never goes out of style. It also works with virtually any look. Which is why Hector Simancas, Avon's lead makeup artist for Project Runway Season 16, used the hue to complement the urban-inspired vibes for Episode 6: The Streetwear Challenge. But, instead of going for a predictable feline flick, which is oft paired with a crimson pout, Simancas added an unexpected gritty edge with a wash of blue metallic eyeshadow across the lid and some major lashes. Follow these easy steps to recreate the runway look for everyday. \n\tAdvertisement - Continue Reading Below\n\t\n\n\n\nStep 1: Get a GlowAfter prepping skin with Avon True Color Flawless Liquid Foundation, which imparts full coverage that feels like second skin, sweep mark. by Avon Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes Palette in Pearly Glow, along the cheekbones for a radiant finish, and then use your finger to apply the pink shades from the compact to the apples of the cheeks for a healthy pop. Step 2: Add a Smoky SwipeWith a fluffy eyeshadow brush, dust shade #2 from Avon True Color Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Quad in Steel Blues along the entire lid from lash line to crease. "The metallic quality of the shadow gives the eye texture in contrast to a matte lip," Simancas says. Step 3: Define LashesTo create dimension between lids and lashes, apply several coats of Avon True Color SuperExtend Nourishing Mascara in Black. "Use an eyelash curler and apply mascara just to the root of the lash and then let it set," Simancas says. "Then go back over and swipe on several coats from root to tip; it's like a false lash effect." Step 4: Lock in LipsFor the perfect red pout, outline lips with liner in a complementary color to your lipstick like Avon True Color Glimmersticks Lip Liner in True Red. "Liner gives you a guide to create the perfect lip shape, so you'll be less likely to color outside the lines," Simancas says. Next, add mark. By Avon Pout Velvet Lip Paint in Spark, a bold, pigmented red that imparts lasting color so you can rock your look through the after party.For more Project Runway-inspired makeup looks, check out Avon.com/ProjectRunway.