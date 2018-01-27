Meghan Markle's Manicure Is Surprisingly Affordable

Meghan Markle's enviable style has only become even more impeccable since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. From her impossibly chic outfits, to her sold out purse choices, people all over the world are trying to replicate Markle's style. And now, it's possible to get the exact same manicure as her too.

According to Us Weekly, Markle goes to a particular London-based salon for all of her beauty needs. As well as having her brows shaped by beauty therapists in the salon, Markle apparently also has her manicures done there.

Getty Images

Nails and Brows in Mayfair is an in-demand salon in London, that according to Us Weekly, is in a "super ritzy neighborhood," where "you’ll be rubbing elbows with some posh clientele." Considering Markle is allegedly a regular client, that's easy to believe!



Manicures at the salon run from $30 right up to $80, so if you're visiting England anytime soon, it's definitely worth booking in.