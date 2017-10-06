Today's Top Stories
10 Super-Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas for Procrastinators

No cat whiskers here, folks.

Oct 6, 2017

I'm just going to say it: Halloween stresses me the hell out. Sure, I could just throw on a dinosaur onesie and say "screw it," but as a makeup lover, I feel the need to do at least something cool with my face through some magical combination of eyeliner, face paints, and glitter.

But a quick search of YouTube reveals approximately 1.5 million tutorials (seriously), most of which require the skilled, steady hands of either a legit surgeon, or, you know, Rembrandt. So instead of watching a dozen videos, getting completely disheartened, and going as a "sexy cat" for the fourth year in a row, I whittled down the list to the very best of the best Halloween makeup tutorials that won't take you five hours to do.

This Surprisingly Adorable Bear
This Non-Basic Leopard Look (Sorry, *Some* Whiskers)
This Relatively Disturbing Clown Look
These Scratchy Vampire Eyes
This Super-Cute Fawn Makeup
This Ethereal Mermaid Look
This Faux-Mask Mask
These Spiderweb Eyes
This Wonder Woman Look
These Candy Corn Eyes
