Major News About Rihanna's Makeup Line, Fenty Beauty

Update 8/1: Guys, this is not a drill. Finally, after what feels like a decade of hushed whispers and vague Instagram posts, Fenty Beauty has finally announced an official launch date of September 8, 2017. Yes, THIS YEAR. Hell, basically this month, if you black out for a week, like we're about to, because major excitement.

The brand announced the launch date on Instagram, noting that the beauty collection will be available at Sephora and Harvey Nichols. Though we're still not sure what will be included in the line, we're crossing our fingers for a billion highlighters, brow products, and matte lipsticks. Until then, we'll be counting down the days (38, to be exact) until we can finally shop the collection.

@fentybeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBEAUTY will be available globally at @Sephora and @harveynichols. Link us at FentyBeauty.com #regram @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Original story 2/19: After years of waiting, Rihanna's makeup line Fenty Beauty is finally become a reality. The star has teased the release several times in recent months–but with the launch of the official Instagram, we know know what, when, and where it's launching. The first product drop? A holographic lip product used backstage at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show.

According to a Fenty Beauty Instagram, the full line of products will be available in Sephora stores this fall. An exact release date is TBD, but we'll definitely accept just a season for now. Another post gave information on where around the globe the products would be available. Sadly, it appears as if Riri's native country of Barbados didn't make the cut—for now, at least. You can also peep what appears to be the Fenty Beauty logo, below.

And in true Rihanna fashion, the Fenty Beauty brand has decided to buck tradition and hold open casting calls for brand makeup artists in three major U.S. cities. "By opening this up the our larger makeup community we hope to build a diverse team of beauty experts who excel in the areas of artistry, elevated education, makeup experience and have an ability to best represent a brand. This non-traditional interview process levels the playing field and allows artists everywhere an opportunity and have their work seen and be considered for a global position for a dynamic new brand," wrote Eric Soto, ‎Global Artistry & Education Senior Manager for Fenty Beauty's parent company, Kendo Brands, on Instagram.

"Those applicants who make it through the first interview phase will be invited to a second interview at a later date and our finalists will have a chance to interview and apply makeup on Rihanna herself." Long story short: stop reading this right now and call every single one of your makeup artist friends. Talk about the gig of a lifetime.

Keep your eyes peeled on the brand's official Instagram page @FentyBeauty for more news as its released.

