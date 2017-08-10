Breaking News!

Clark and Lexa in The 100
TV Writers Need to Stop Killing Gay Characters
10 Celebrities with Political Ambitions
7 Things You Didn't Know About "Spanking Therapy"
On Ditching My Lifelong Bikini Habit
58 Celeb Headshots from Before They Were Famous

These 5 Cult-Favorite Makeup Palettes Are 50% Off at Sephora Right *Now*

GO, GO, GO!

More From Eye Makeup
20 articles
A Ranking of the 7 Best (and Worst) Eyebrow Gels
What the "Basic Bitch" Palette Looks Like on Skin
The 5 Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
Sephora

Having a bad morning? Mad that it isn't Friday? Feeling sad about the fact that there are only five more weeks of summer and two more episodes of Game of Thrones?

Well, NONE OF THAT MATTERS ANYMORE, because starting today until November 1, Sephora will be offering huge sales and loads of free products on a weekly basis as part of their Sephora Weekly Wow Sale, with the first mind-melting deal being 50-percent off five makeup palettes. To quote Hilary Duff, this is what dreams are made of.

GIF
Giphy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sephora announced the sale completely last-minute in an Instagram story with three simple words: "50% off @Sephora." The sale will be happening weekly, with announcements going up on Sephora's Instagram stories on Thursdays (though beauty insiders will get a preview every Tuesday).

Instagram/@Sephora
More From Eye Makeup
20 articles
A Ranking of the 7 Best (and Worst) Eyebrow Gels
What the "Basic Bitch" Palette Looks Like on Skin
The 5 Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
The 7 Under-$20 Eyeshadow Palettes You Need
Master Class: How to Apply Eyeliner

This week's haul is all about palettes, and Sephora showed each of them off with Boomerang videos, the first of which is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit, which includes six creamy bronzing and highlighting shades, plus the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, which is filled with six matte, velvet-y powders.

GIF
Instagram/@Sephora

Also included in the sale is the Stila Matte 'N Metal Eyeshadow Palette, which houses 12 rose-gold shimmer- and matte-based eyeshadows, along with Stila's other eyeshadow palette (not shown), the Eyes Are the Window kit, that contains 12 copper and gold-hued shadows.

GIF
Instagram/@Sephora

And the final surprise of the sale is Tarte's cult-favorite highlighting quad, the Rainforest of The Sea Skin Twinkle Lighting Palette Volume II, which has four ultra-silky and finely milled highlighters that flatter almost every skin tone (really).

GIF
Instagram/@Sephora

You have only one week to buy these suckers—or, of course, until supplies run out—so please immediately fill up your cart, thank the beauty gods, and get your palette game going.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Fresh Ideas for Eye Makeup