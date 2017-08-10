These 5 Cult-Favorite Makeup Palettes Are 50% Off at Sephora Right *Now*

Having a bad morning? Mad that it isn't Friday? Feeling sad about the fact that there are only five more weeks of summer and two more episodes of Game of Thrones?

Well, NONE OF THAT MATTERS ANYMORE, because starting today until November 1, Sephora will be offering huge sales and loads of free products on a weekly basis as part of their Sephora Weekly Wow Sale, with the first mind-melting deal being 50-percent off five makeup palettes. To quote Hilary Duff, this is what dreams are made of.

Sephora announced the sale completely last-minute in an Instagram story with three simple words: "50% off @Sephora." The sale will be happening weekly, with announcements going up on Sephora's Instagram stories on Thursdays (though beauty insiders will get a preview every Tuesday).

This week's haul is all about palettes, and Sephora showed each of them off with Boomerang videos, the first of which is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit, which includes six creamy bronzing and highlighting shades, plus the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, which is filled with six matte, velvet-y powders.

Also included in the sale is the Stila Matte 'N Metal Eyeshadow Palette, which houses 12 rose-gold shimmer- and matte-based eyeshadows, along with Stila's other eyeshadow palette (not shown), the Eyes Are the Window kit, that contains 12 copper and gold-hued shadows.

And the final surprise of the sale is Tarte's cult-favorite highlighting quad, the Rainforest of The Sea Skin Twinkle Lighting Palette Volume II, which has four ultra-silky and finely milled highlighters that flatter almost every skin tone (really).

You have only one week to buy these suckers—or, of course, until supplies run out—so please immediately fill up your cart, thank the beauty gods, and get your palette game going.

