I Waited 4 Months for This Japanese Skincare Product to Ship to Me and It's Changed My Life

As a beauty editor, I have two responsibilities in life: answering every frantic midday text that reads, "Help, I'm at Sephora, what do I buy?!" and telling the world to wear sunscreen every single day, no matter what. The problem is, though, that most American sunscreens actually kind of suck—okay, like, hardcore suck—in comparison to sunscreens across the world, and most people just don't know any better.

GIF Giphy

I preface this by saying yes, you still need to wear sunscreen, because it literally saves lives. But to understand why it still kinda sucks, despite its cancer-preventing abilities, and why I bought a tiny tube of sunscreen from Japan that took four full months to ship to me in a battered, war-torn box, you must first understand the difference between UVA and UVB rays. Blah, blah, jargon, jargon, I know, but this stuff is important if you have even the slightest desire to stop wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and, you know, aging.

Here's the basic gist: UVB rays are the rays that burn your skin and lead to skin cancer, while UVA rays are the rays that contribute to aging, leathery-looking skin and wrinkles. In a logical world, we'd be protected from both, though, right? Welp, in America's world, our sunscreens are only required by law to protect you from cancer-causing UVB rays, and that's it.

"But what about the wrinkles?!" I hear you shout. "What about the freckles and fine lines and dark spots?! What about my face?!" Unfortunately, your classic drugstore sunscreen won't shield you from any of that, because even if it does contain some trace amount of UVA protection (which you'll know by the vague label of "broad spectrum coverage"), the law doesn't allow brands to list exactly how much UVA protection it contains, leaving most broad-spectrum formulas questionable, at best.

Getty

It's not that American sunscreen companies want to watch the world burn—or, okay, age—they're just limited by the FDA, which regulates sunscreen as a drug, rather than a cosmetic, resulting in a ridiculously slow approval process for new ingredient additions, like the highly effective UVA-filters commonly used in European and Asian sunscreens.

If you feel shocked and betrayed right now, then hi, hello, welcome to my life. I have always diligently worn sunscreen on my face, but even after avoiding the sun for basically my entire life, I'm still awash with freckles and hyperpigmentation. So after trolling the subReddit r/SkincareAddiction skin for answers last year, I discovered the bullshit that is American sunscreens, and the magic that is Asian sunscreens.

Unlike American sunscreen companies, which use the common SPF-rating system (i.e. SPF 30, SPF 40, SPF 50, etc.) to tell consumers how much UVB protection they're getting, Asian cosmetics brands (and many European brands) rely on both the SPF-rating system and the Japanese Persistent Pigment Darkening (PPD) rating system, which lists the level of UVA protection in a product with a bunch of clearly labeled plus signs, ranging from one to four. Awesome, right?