MAC Is Releasing an Aaliyah Collection and We Actually Cannot Deal

Okay, okay, okay—we know it seems like MAC releases a new celebrity collaboration almost weekly, but we've got news that's about to cut through all that white noise: MAC has announced that it's finally releasing an Aaliyah collection, after years of people petitioning for one online.

The petition was created by a woman named Jennifer Risinger two years ago through Change.org, with the goal of honoring Aaliyah's legacy through a limited edition release of the singer's favorite MAC makeup products, which she alleges included the (now discontinued) Chelsea Lipstick, Cherish Lipstick, and Chestnut Lipliner.

More than 26,000 people have signed the petition in the last few years, and finally, it appears that MAC has listened, announcing the collection this morning with the following statement: "Aaliyah is truly one in a million—an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!"

YES. IT'S REALLY HAPPENING. Though we know approximately nothing else about the collection (yet), we do know that we'll have to wait until 2018 for its release. So until then, we guess we'll just have to listen to "One in a Million" on repeat for the next 12 months in anticipation.

