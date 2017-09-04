Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Apparently Carries 40 Different Foundation Shades

Excitement about Rihanna's new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, is rife. And with the Sept. 8 launch date fast approaching, new details about the brand are gradually being revealed. The latest rumor involves the Fenty Beauty foundation, which apparently comes in 40 different shades:

A sephora girl told me there is 40 shades for #fentybeauty foundations and they're in the 30€ range — see (@ijustchangedit) September 1, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And according to a Rihanna fan account, the singer allegedly confirmed the rumor that there are 40 different foundation shades:

40 shades! A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Most Popular

The official Instagram account for Fenty Beauty provided a hint about foundation shades:

SO INTERNATIONAL. 9.8.17 #fentybeauty by @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

And some sneak peaks hint at a selection of shades:

Fenty Beauty @fentybeauty #FentyBeauty A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Packing 👀 A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Plus, it's apparently 100% cruelty free. With mere days to go before the line launches, it's clear that Fenty Beauty will cater for everyone.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.