Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Apparently Carries 40 Different Foundation Shades
The singer's new make-up line looks flawless.
Excitement about Rihanna's new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, is rife. And with the Sept. 8 launch date fast approaching, new details about the brand are gradually being revealed. The latest rumor involves the Fenty Beauty foundation, which apparently comes in 40 different shades:
And according to a Rihanna fan account, the singer allegedly confirmed the rumor that there are 40 different foundation shades:
The official Instagram account for Fenty Beauty provided a hint about foundation shades:
And some sneak peaks hint at a selection of shades:
Plus, it's apparently 100% cruelty free. With mere days to go before the line launches, it's clear that Fenty Beauty will cater for everyone.
