Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Apparently Carries 40 Different Foundation Shades

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty
Excitement about Rihanna's new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, is rife. And with the Sept. 8 launch date fast approaching, new details about the brand are gradually being revealed. The latest rumor involves the Fenty Beauty foundation, which apparently comes in 40 different shades:

And according to a Rihanna fan account, the singer allegedly confirmed the rumor that there are 40 different foundation shades:

40 shades!

A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on

The official Instagram account for Fenty Beauty provided a hint about foundation shades:

SO INTERNATIONAL. 9.8.17 #fentybeauty by @badgalriri

A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on

And some sneak peaks hint at a selection of shades:

Fenty Beauty @fentybeauty #FentyBeauty

A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on

Packing 👀

A post shared by Rihanna Daily Beauty (@rihannadailybeauty) on

Plus, it's apparently 100% cruelty free. With mere days to go before the line launches, it's clear that Fenty Beauty will cater for everyone.

