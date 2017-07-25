How to Make Your Blowout Last Through a 3-Day Music Festival

We're now into month four of festival season and still going strong. But while you may have mastered all aspects of the three-day music binge, the one that's been the trickiest? Making that pre-festival blowout not look limp—and dirty—by day the time the music stops. The key is to start with a hair game that's buildable, so the more you sweat, the better it gets. Here, your three-day hair plan mapped out by hairstylist Conrad Dornan, owner of Seerad's Salon in Jackson, Wyoming. No predictable ponytail or boring bun in sight. 🙌

Step 1: Create a strong foundation

So how do you DIY a salon-worthy blowout—and make it last? Strategic prepping, says Dornan, who suggests using a smoothing shampoo and conditioner like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo and Conditioner to hydrate and tame frizz. "Concentrate the suds on your scalp—the cleaner your scap, the longer the blowout will hold," he says. Post-shower, gently squeeze (don't rub) wet hair with a towel to get rid of excess moisture.

Step 2: Prep and protect

Apply a heat protectant like Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow-Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, which also imparts shine and helps block humidity throughout the day. This time, avoid your scalp, Dornan advises, since styling products tend to "weigh hair down and make roots look greasy." Next, flip your head upside down ("so you get a little volume at the roots") and rough-dry with your fingers until it's 80 percent dry.

Step 3: Focus on the front

Now that your hair is completely dry, pull out two-inch sections at the top and sides and blow-dry while smoothing with a boar-bristle round brush. "Those are the areas that people are going to see first," he says. But don't worry about being too perfect: "A little messy is the goal with festival hair." When you're done, shake it out and you're good to go—no finishing products needed.

Step 1: Add tons of moisture

The chic solution for bed head—and slightly sad roots—on day two: fun and flirty inside-out braids (a.k.a. Dutch braids). "It's the perfect time for them, because your hair is a bit dirty and has

just the right amount of grip," says Dornan. Start by working a frizz-fighting hydrating cream like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream into dry hair from mid-shaft to end (it'll also help hold the braids in place). Then, part your hair down the middle and clip into two sections.

Step 2: Bring on the braids

Create two Dutch braids by weaving each piece underneath, like our model, here, instead of over the top like you would for a French braid. Secure the ends with a clear elastic. To smooth flyaways, warm up a drop of hair oil like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum between your hands and run them over the braids. Leave a few wisps in the front for a soft and sexy vibe.

Step 1: Boost texture before bed

You don't have to do much to transform yesterday's braids into today's tousled waves, says Dornan. But a little night-before prep can make a huge difference: To up your hair's ability to hold a nice bendy shape without getting all crunchy and stiff, dampen braids with a little water before you hit the sack. When you wake up, undo the braids and run your fingers through your hair to loosen any clumps.

Step 2: Amp up air-dried waves

Get extra body (and mop up 2-days of oils) by misting a dry shampoo like Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Dry Shampoo on roots while scrunching hair with your hands. ("If your hair is super straight, use mousse instead, which will give you better hold," advises Dornan.)

Step 3: Make hair shine

Finish off the look by smoothing a dime-sized amount of smoothing oil like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Moroccan Sleek Oil Treatment on the ends to create movement and separate curls.

