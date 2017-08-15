Rare Vintage: Hari Nef Plays Muse in These Stunning Shots

Dan Estabrook

Black-and-white photographs were hand-colored using watercolors and other types of dyes. Here, Estabrook painted on Nef's makeup, taking his inspiration from the following hues. Eyes: Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow Quad in Aquamarine Dream. Hair: Joico Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray in Sapphire Blue. Dress: Gucci.

Hair: L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Red. Dress and shoes: Gucci. Earrings and rings: Bulgari.

Lips: Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick in Blush Ripple. Hair: It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Texture Fiber. Nails: Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Heaven Sent. Dress: Valentino. Brooch (worn in hair): Tiffany & Co.

Face: Gucci Sheer Blushing Powder in Tulip Blossom. Lips: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There. Hair: Suave Extra Hold Shaping Mousse. Top: Oscar de la Renta

Eyes: Gucci Intense Volume Mascara. Lips: Gucci Matte Lipstick in Adrenaline. Earrings: Tiffany & Co.

Hair: Peter Butler for Gucci Beauty at Tracey Mattingly. Makeup: Christian McCulloch for Gucci Beauty at Streeters. Manicure: Kayo Higuchi at De Facto Inc. Set Design: Cooper Vasquez at The Magnet Agency