Rare Vintage: Hari Nef Plays Muse in These Stunning Shots

Fine artist Dan Estabrook—known for his modern take on early daguerreotype photography—shoots the model, actress, It girl, and Gucci Bloom ambassador.

Dan Estabrook
Black-and-white photographs were hand-colored using watercolors and other types of dyes. Here, Estabrook painted on Nef's makeup, taking his inspiration from the following hues. Eyes: Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow Quad in Aquamarine Dream. Hair: Joico Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray in Sapphire Blue. Dress: Gucci.

Dan Estabrook
Hair: L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Red. Dress and shoes: Gucci. Earrings and rings: Bulgari.

Dan Estabrook

Lips: Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick in Blush Ripple. Hair: It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Texture Fiber. Nails: Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Heaven Sent. Dress: Valentino. Brooch (worn in hair): Tiffany & Co.

Dan Estabrook
Face: Gucci Sheer Blushing Powder in Tulip Blossom. Lips: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There. Hair: Suave Extra Hold Shaping Mousse. Top: Oscar de la Renta

Dan Estabrook

Eyes: Gucci Intense Volume Mascara. Lips: Gucci Matte Lipstick in Adrenaline. Earrings: Tiffany & Co.

Hair: Peter Butler for Gucci Beauty at Tracey Mattingly. Makeup: Christian McCulloch for Gucci Beauty at Streeters. Manicure: Kayo Higuchi at De Facto Inc. Set Design: Cooper Vasquez at The Magnet Agency

Get to Know Hari Nef:

Hails from: Massachusetts.

Current home: New York City.

Young love: "My first beauty product was Manic Panic hair dye in Pillarbox Red."

Now playing: "Missy Elliott, Slowdive, Sophie, Angel Olsen, Harry Styles, and Green Velvet."

Dan Estabrook
Top shelf: "I'm reading Too Much and Not the Mood by Durga Chew-Bose, On Beauty by Zadie Smith, and Kids These Days by Malcolm Harris."

Childhood beauty icons: "Beyoncé, Stella Tennant, and my mom!"

Healthy habits: "Rowing is my favorite workout, and I'm addicted to everything from Juice Press."

Fast track: "Seamless and Uber are guilty pleasures."

Go-to gadgets: "I'm glued to my iPhone and Juul e-cigarettes—for better or for worse!"

Fall wish list: "The Gucci hammer-and-sickle 'Communist' boots, the Vejas handkerchief- necktie leather jacket, and Sies Marjan's Louisa leather biker pant."

Best bud: "I love the smell of jasmine."

Ultimate destination: "Berlin or Nantucket."

1. GUCCI Bloom Eau de Parfum, $124.

BUY IT: Sephora.com

2. WELLA Luminous Smoothing Oil, $40.

BUY IT: Ulta.com

3. COVERGIRL All-In-One Brow Powder Kit, $8.

BUY IT: Covergirl.com

4. GUCCI Intense Volume Mascara, $34.

BUY IT: Gucci.com

5. GUCCI Magnetic Color Duo in Fumé, $49.

BUY IT: Gucci.com

Beauty editor: Erin Flaherty. Fashion editor: Chloe Hartstein. This article appears in the September issue of Marie Claire, on newsstands now.

