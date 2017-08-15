Rare Vintage: Hari Nef Plays Muse in These Stunning Shots
Fine artist Dan Estabrook—known for his modern take on early daguerreotype photography—shoots the model, actress, It girl, and Gucci Bloom ambassador.
Black-and-white photographs were hand-colored using watercolors and other types of dyes. Here, Estabrook painted on Nef's makeup, taking his inspiration from the following hues. Eyes: Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow Quad in Aquamarine Dream. Hair: Joico Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray in Sapphire Blue. Dress: Gucci.
Hair: L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Red. Dress and shoes: Gucci. Earrings and rings: Bulgari.
Lips: Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick in Blush Ripple. Hair: It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Texture Fiber. Nails: Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer in Heaven Sent. Dress: Valentino. Brooch (worn in hair): Tiffany & Co.
Face: Gucci Sheer Blushing Powder in Tulip Blossom. Lips: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There. Hair: Suave Extra Hold Shaping Mousse. Top: Oscar de la Renta
Eyes: Gucci Intense Volume Mascara. Lips: Gucci Matte Lipstick in Adrenaline. Earrings: Tiffany & Co.
Hair: Peter Butler for Gucci Beauty at Tracey Mattingly. Makeup: Christian McCulloch for Gucci Beauty at Streeters. Manicure: Kayo Higuchi at De Facto Inc. Set Design: Cooper Vasquez at The Magnet Agency
Get to Know Hari Nef:
Hails from: Massachusetts.
Current home: New York City.
Young love: "My first beauty product was Manic Panic hair dye in Pillarbox Red."
Now playing: "Missy Elliott, Slowdive, Sophie, Angel Olsen, Harry Styles, and Green Velvet."
Top shelf: "I'm reading Too Much and Not the Mood by Durga Chew-Bose, On Beauty by Zadie Smith, and Kids These Days by Malcolm Harris."
Childhood beauty icons: "Beyoncé, Stella Tennant, and my mom!"
Healthy habits: "Rowing is my favorite workout, and I'm addicted to everything from Juice Press."
Fast track: "Seamless and Uber are guilty pleasures."
Go-to gadgets: "I'm glued to my iPhone and Juul e-cigarettes—for better or for worse!"
Fall wish list: "The Gucci hammer-and-sickle 'Communist' boots, the Vejas handkerchief- necktie leather jacket, and Sies Marjan's Louisa leather biker pant."
Best bud: "I love the smell of jasmine."
Ultimate destination: "Berlin or Nantucket."
Beauty editor: Erin Flaherty. Fashion editor: Chloe Hartstein. This article appears in the September issue of Marie Claire, on newsstands now.