If you're looking for a little extra cash around the holidays, Target has got you covered.

The superstore has announced that they are planning to hire approximately 100,000 in-store team members, and 4,500 distribution center workers, across the country for the 2017 holiday season. Both positions will require workers to help keep the hottest holiday toys in stock and assist guests with finding the gifts they are looking for.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year," said Janna Potts, chief stores officer at Target in a statement on their career website. "Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts."

Most Popular

Along with some extra income, the job comes with some pretty sweet benefits. Team members will receive two discounts: a 10% merchandise discount at Target and on Target.com, and an additional 20% wellness discount on fruits and veggies, Simply Balanced brand foods and C9 athletic gear.

Current team members also have the opportunity to add extra holiday hours to their schedules.

Interested? You can find the full list of available positions on Target's career portal. Applicants can also stop by their local Target store Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time for the company's annual seasonal hiring event. During the event, candidates are able to stop by for on-site interviews for in-store positions and have the opportunity to be offered a conditional job on the spot. Good luck!

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.