Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

After more than a year of dating and a public declaration of love, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged. The couple announced the good news via a representative from Kensington Palace who tweeted, "Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family." Another tweet announced that "The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Meghan recently opened up about their relationship, saying "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is Prince Harry's first serious relationship since Cressida Bonas, who he dated from 2012-2014. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has kept her personal life out of the spotlight since her breakout role on Suits.

It was also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would appear in a special broadcast this evening to discuss the news.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon. Stay tuned! — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The couple will also take part in a broadcast interview to be aired this evening UK time. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The royal wedding will take place in Spring 2018, which will likely include a guest list of Hollywood mainstays.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.