Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

After more than a year of dating and a public declaration of love, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged. The couple announced the good news via a representative from Kensington Palace who tweeted, "Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family." Another tweet announced that "The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course."
Meghan recently opened up about their relationship, saying "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
This is Prince Harry's first serious relationship since Cressida Bonas, who he dated from 2012-2014. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has kept her personal life out of the spotlight since her breakout role on Suits.
It was also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would appear in a special broadcast this evening to discuss the news.
The royal wedding will take place in Spring 2018, which will likely include a guest list of Hollywood mainstays.
