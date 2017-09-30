Chrissy Teigen and Her Mom Just Ordered Too Much Junk Food, and It Looked Incredible

As per usual, Chrissy Teigen is living her best life. And in her latest Instagram post, the model celebrated the best girls' night in ever. Surrounded by wrappers and boxes from McDonald's, Teigen and her mom looked super happy to be chilling out together at home, while eating the perfect junk food delivery. It'll fill you with envy.

GIRLS NIGHT IN, thanks to @McDonalds on @UberEATS!! I am never going out for anything again. K bye. #Ad #McDelivery #BigNightIn A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Teigen's dog was even attempting to get in on the action, and can be spotted hiding behind one of the McDonald's bags! Basically, her night at home looks like pure perfection, and will probably inspire you to get some take out of your own tonight.

let me live A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

