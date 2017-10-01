Ryan Gosling Couldn't Stop Laughing on 'SNL' Last Night

Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live's first episode back following the summer break last night, and he was clearly delighted to be there. He also couldn't keep a straight face for most of the episode, which made him even more fun to watch.

First up, the actor couldn't stop laughing when Kate McKinnon squeezed his butt cheeks during the alien abduction skit:

Then there was the Pizza Hut scene, in which Gosling played a shocked consumer, unaware that the Italian meal he'd been eating was actually from the fast food chain:

When Gosling played a felon on the run, hiding out in a barn with a hen, he kept bursting into laughter. This might have had something to do with the fact that he had to declare his love for a chicken, and then kiss her:



And when he played the flute in a dive bar band, the actor found it hard to repress his giggles:

Basically, Gosling breaking character is the best thing you'll see all day.

