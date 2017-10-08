Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Kissed at a Football Match in Ireland

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are most definitely back on, and we have proof. Moretz shared a video clip on her Instagram Stories of Beckham kissing her on the cheek, while the pair attended a football match in Ireland. They looked happier than ever:
According to Just Jared, Moretz is currently filming a movie called The Widow in Ireland, so Beckham flew over especially to see her. As well as attending a football match, and kissing in public, the couple also drank Ireland's best know drink, Guinness.
And Moretz seemed to have fun with the fact that the British Beckham was in Ireland:
Clearly, this couple is back on in a big way, meaning that there's hope for love in 2017 after all.