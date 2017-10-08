Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Kissed at a Football Match in Ireland

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are most definitely back on, and we have proof. Moretz shared a video clip on her Instagram Stories of Beckham kissing her on the cheek, while the pair attended a football match in Ireland. They looked happier than ever:

According to Just Jared, Moretz is currently filming a movie called The Widow in Ireland, so Beckham flew over especially to see her. As well as attending a football match, and kissing in public, the couple also drank Ireland's best know drink, Guinness.

Instagram+chloegracemoretz

And Moretz seemed to have fun with the fact that the British Beckham was in Ireland:

Clearly, this couple is back on in a big way, meaning that there's hope for love in 2017 after all.