Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Chopra Talks Power and Weinstein
2
How to Raise Money for Your Political Campaign
3
It's Time to Get Rid of the Statute of Limitations
4
Those Weird Spots on Your Face Could Be Melasma
5
How Crocs Changed the Flow of Fashion

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Just Wore Matching Avocado Outfits, and They Looked Super Cute

Mother and daughter are definitely twinning.

Chrissy Teigen Luna matching outfits
Instagram+chrissyteigen
Oct 21, 2017

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are two peas in a pod. And Teigen's latest photoshoot demonstrates just how alike the pair are, especially when they're dressed in the exact same outfit. Wearing swimsuits covered in the most adorable avocado print, Teigen and Luna looked completely in sync.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Teigen also shared a short video of Luna generally loving life while wearing her avocado-themed outfit:

🥑🥑🥑

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And as if that wasn't cute enough, Teigen shared the best behind-the-scenes footage on Snapchat, of Luna playing in a paddling pool next to the family dog, and enjoying some snacks:

Chrissy Teigen Luna
Snapchat+chrissyteigen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chrissy Teigen Luna
Snapchat+chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen Luna
Snapchat+chrissyteigen

Mother and daughter are definitely twinning. And they're also winning at life.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Gomez's Best Style
Billie Lourd's Birthday Tribute to Carrie Fisher
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Kim Kardashian's 37 Most Iconic Looks
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Cole Sprouse Took More Photos of Lili Reinhart
The Final 'GOT' Episode Made Kit Harington Cry
10 Times Royals Wore the Same Dress
Kim Kardashian 37th Birthday How Kim Kardashian Is Spending Her 37th Birthday
Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and Zahara Angelina Jolie With Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Here's Niall Horan Being Scared by "Harry Styles"
Analyzing the Lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"