Chrissy Teigen and Luna Just Wore Matching Avocado Outfits, and They Looked Super Cute

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are two peas in a pod. And Teigen's latest photoshoot demonstrates just how alike the pair are, especially when they're dressed in the exact same outfit. Wearing swimsuits covered in the most adorable avocado print, Teigen and Luna looked completely in sync.

Last day of cookbook shooting!! ❤️❤️❤️ to @aubriepick @monicarosestyle @1maryphillips @laurapolko @patrickta @jenatkinhair @adeenasussman @fannyfoodstyle ahhhhh so many more people A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Teigen also shared a short video of Luna generally loving life while wearing her avocado-themed outfit:

🥑🥑🥑 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

And as if that wasn't cute enough, Teigen shared the best behind-the-scenes footage on Snapchat, of Luna playing in a paddling pool next to the family dog, and enjoying some snacks:

Snapchat+chrissyteigen

Mother and daughter are definitely twinning. And they're also winning at life.