Chrissy Teigen and Luna Just Wore Matching Avocado Outfits, and They Looked Super Cute

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are two peas in a pod. And Teigen's latest photoshoot demonstrates just how alike the pair are, especially when they're dressed in the exact same outfit. Wearing swimsuits covered in the most adorable avocado print, Teigen and Luna looked completely in sync.
Teigen also shared a short video of Luna generally loving life while wearing her avocado-themed outfit:
And as if that wasn't cute enough, Teigen shared the best behind-the-scenes footage on Snapchat, of Luna playing in a paddling pool next to the family dog, and enjoying some snacks:
Mother and daughter are definitely twinning. And they're also winning at life.