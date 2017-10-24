Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Moving to London in November—and Quitting Her Show

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada filming the next season of Suits, but don't expect her to stay for long. Sources tell ET that the actress is planning to quit the show and move to London to be with her boyfriend Prince Harry within a month.



“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” royal expert Katie Nicholl says. “She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."

Harry currently lives in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, and it appears as though Meghan will be moving in with him. No clue how the royals feel about the whole living together before marriage thing, but good for them.

“I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace—in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on,” Nicholl explains, adding that we might not see a formal engagement between the pair until next year—especially given other events on the royal calendar. Meanwhile, June is probably the ideal month for a royal wedding.

“The duchess [Kate Middleton] will have to get her figure back in time for a wedding, and Prince William, who we are all assuming will be best man, will need to be available and not thinking about rushing off to a hospital,” Nicholl says. “So, I think there will need to be a bit of space between the royal baby being born mid-April, and Meghan and Harry tying the knot."