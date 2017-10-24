Today's Top Stories
1
Exclusive: Meet the New Pink-Gold U.S. Coin
2
Sophie Turner Talks Joe Jonas & 'Game of Thrones'
3
50 Terrifying Ghost Stories Told by Famous People
4
The Ultimate Nail Color Guide for Every Skin Tone
5
10 Hotels with Toiletries Worth Stealing

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Moving to London in November—and Quitting Her Show

Royal experts predict she and Harry will marry in June.

Getty
Oct 24, 2017

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada filming the next season of Suits, but don't expect her to stay for long. Sources tell ET that the actress is planning to quit the show and move to London to be with her boyfriend Prince Harry within a month.

“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” royal expert Katie Nicholl says. “She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are House Hunting

Harry currently lives in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, and it appears as though Meghan will be moving in with him. No clue how the royals feel about the whole living together before marriage thing, but good for them.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace—in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on,” Nicholl explains, adding that we might not see a formal engagement between the pair until next year—especially given other events on the royal calendar. Meanwhile, June is probably the ideal month for a royal wedding.

“The duchess [Kate Middleton] will have to get her figure back in time for a wedding, and Prince William, who we are all assuming will be best man, will need to be available and not thinking about rushing off to a hospital,” Nicholl says. “So, I think there will need to be a bit of space between the royal baby being born mid-April, and Meghan and Harry tying the knot."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
blake lively ryan reynolds Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for His BDay
Harvey Weinstein Weinstein's Ex-Assistant Breaks 20-Year Silence
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez | ELLE UK Fan Theory About Selena Gomez's New Track 'Wolves'
​Katy Perry Just Casually Crashed a Wedding
Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating Brandon Flynn
​Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Just Reunited
Fergie Starts Cying About Split from Josh Duhamel
Obama | ELLE UK Watch George Bush Make Barack Obama Laugh
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Flirting on Twitter
The Wildest Outfits Celebs Have Ever Worn for NYE