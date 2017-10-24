​Katy Perry Crashed a Wedding and the Footage Is Simply Iconic ​

There's a long and glorious tradition of celebrities crashing weddings, but no one's wedding crashing has been more epic than that of Katy Perry—who showed up to the nuptials of Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney at the Four Seasons and worked it. Like, to the point where she put her thing down, flipped it, and reversed it.
"All of a sudden a huge group of people came rushing in and they were wearing shorts and T-shirts and jeans and hoodies," a wedding guest told the Kansas Star, "they were not dressed in wedding attire."
Well, unless Katy's millennial pink baseball hat counts as wedding attire, which we're thinking it does.
Apparently, Katy stayed for about ten minutes—just enough time to snap this glorious photo.
Never change, Katy Perry.