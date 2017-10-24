Today's Top Stories
Anna Faris Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Director

“It made me feel small.”

Oct 24, 2017

Anna Faris has spoken out about her experience of sexual harassment.

On this week’s episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris states that a director touched her without consent on a movie set. "I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard,” she said. “And all I could do was giggle." Faris suggested that women are “conditioned to giggle” in such situations, to avoid being labelled “a bitch or difficult."

Faris added that despite putting on a brave face, she felt deeply uncomfortable about the encounter. “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male."

