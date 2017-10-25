Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Is Low-Dose Accutane the Cure for Mild Acne?
3
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies
4
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
5
The Rise of the Millennial Mortician

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Chat About Having "So Many Babies"

They've reached peak trolling.

Oct 25, 2017

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both reportedly pregnant and expecting their first children (with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, respectively), and though neither of them have 100 percent confirmed the news, they seem to be having a lot of fun trolling fans.

In the above YouTube video for Khloé's Lip Kit collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, the duo wear matching blonde hair and make numerous references to having "babies."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!" Khloé jokes, while Kylie teases, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

It should be noted that the pair were filmed from the waist up, conveniently hiding any possible bumps. At a certain point it'll be hard for the sisters to conceal their pregnancies in public, so expect formal announcements to happen sometime soon.

Related Story
khloe kylie
Kylie and Khloé Are Planning Their Baby Nurseries
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Was Spotting Hanging Out With Justin
9 Chris Pratt Stories From Anna Faris’s New Book
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Most Gorgeous Royal Engagement Rings
Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington Kit Harington Won't Pose for Selfies
George H. W. Bush Responds to Sexual Assault Claim
Rita Ora Was Turned Away from a Ramsay Restaurant
Kris Jenner "Over the Moon" for Khloé, Tristan
John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety
kuwtk 'KUWTK' Gets Renewed for Five More Seasons
Anna Faris Admits She Was Jealous of J. Law