Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Chat About Having "So Many Babies"

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both reportedly pregnant and expecting their first children (with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, respectively), and though neither of them have 100 percent confirmed the news, they seem to be having a lot of fun trolling fans.

In the above YouTube video for Khloé's Lip Kit collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, the duo wear matching blonde hair and make numerous references to having "babies."

"We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!" Khloé jokes, while Kylie teases, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

It should be noted that the pair were filmed from the waist up, conveniently hiding any possible bumps. At a certain point it'll be hard for the sisters to conceal their pregnancies in public, so expect formal announcements to happen sometime soon.