George H. W. Bush Apologizes After Actress Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her

George H. W. Bush has issued an apology (via spokesperson) to actress Heather Lind, who—in a since-deleted Instagram post—accused him of inappropriately touching her during a photo shoot.



"President Bush would never—under any circumstance—intentionally cause anyone distress," the statement (via People) reads. "And he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lind accused the former president of touching her "from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side" and of telling her a "dirty joke" during the photo opp.

“I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served,” she wrote. “And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me....."



“Barbara [Bush] rolled her eyes as if to say 'not again,'" Lind continued. "His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President."

The actress also confirmed that she decided to go public thanks to the "the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences."