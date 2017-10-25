Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Is Low-Dose Accutane the Cure for Mild Acne?
3
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies
4
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
5
The Rise of the Millennial Mortician

Rita Ora Says She Was Denied Entry to a Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Because of Her Outfit

This is some elitist BS right here.

Oct 25, 2017

Rita Ora recently joined Gordon Ramsay during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, and things took an awkward/amusing turn when he asked if she'd eaten at one of his restaurants. Answer: no. Because she wasn't dressed in "nice" enough clothing.

"Well, actually, funny little story," she said. "I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn’t get in...I went in. I obviously—I wasn’t dressed the part. I walked in and was like 'Ooh I’d love a little, like, meal, you know?' and they were just like, 'No, this isn’t happening for you.'"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Apparently, Ora was wearing a tracksuit and sneakers. And while this is sort of funny (to his credit, Ramsay tried to find out which of his establishments had rejected her), it's also so dang elitist.

Wearing a nice outfit at a nice restaurant is fine, but the idea of turning someone away who's not dressed up to code is like something straight out of Pretty Woman.

Related Stories
50 Terrifying Ghost Stories Told by Famous People
The Scariest Runway Looks Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Was Spotting Hanging Out With Justin
9 Chris Pratt Stories From Anna Faris’s New Book
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Most Gorgeous Royal Engagement Rings
Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington Kit Harington Won't Pose for Selfies
George H. W. Bush Responds to Sexual Assault Claim
Kris Jenner "Over the Moon" for Khloé, Tristan
John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety
kuwtk 'KUWTK' Gets Renewed for Five More Seasons
Khloé and Kylie Tease "So Many Babies"
Anna Faris Admits She Was Jealous of J. Law