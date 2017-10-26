Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Is Low-Dose Accutane the Cure for Mild Acne?
3
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies
4
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
5
The Rise of the Millennial Mortician

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were Spotted by Fans During a Secret Trip to Houston

Yes, there's a video.

Getty
Oct 26, 2017

Other than a beauty promo ever-so-subtly teasing her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner has been completely off the radar since news broke that she's expecting her first child with Travis Scott. But apparently the couple flew to Houston for an under the radar trip, and were even spotted by fans:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pair were also seen grabbing lunch at a pizza place: "Kylie and Travis came in right after the lunch rush. There were only about eight people total in the restaurant," a source tells E! news. "They came in at the perfect time because no one was in here."

Apparently, Kylie ordered a pepperoni pizza which was paid for by her body guards, and when she forgot her phone, Travis ran back in to grab it for her. (FYI, he's from Houston and recently bought his parents a home there.) The source claims there wasn't any PDA between the pair.

The couple have yet to confirm their pregnancy, but apparently they're expecting a baby girl, while Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with a boy.

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Hint of Baby Bump in New Video
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner's Surgeon: No Pregnancy Lip Fillers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
James Franco Terrifies People at a Haunted House
Justin Bieber and Selena Reconnected at Church
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrities Hit the World Series
Lady Gaga Fans Outraged by Bad Wax Figure
50 Celebrity Friendship Feuds You Forgot About
Selena Was Spotting Hanging Out With Justin
9 Chris Pratt Stories From Anna Faris’s New Book
The Most Gorgeous Royal Engagement Rings
Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington Kit Harington Won't Pose for Selfies
George H. W. Bush Responds to Sexual Assault Claim