Turns Out Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reconnected Through Church ​​

Justin Bieber was recently spotted at Selena Gomez's house, and the internet is, understandably, in a state of shock/confusion/excitement. Basically, there are a lot of feelings about the pair being seen together—mostly because their breakup was notoriously public and acrimonious.



While it's been reported that Bieber and Selena got back in touch following Selena's kidney transplant, they also appear to have reconnected through church. "He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now," a source tells Us Weekly. "They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church."

Bieber is a known member of Hillsong (a massive church with locations around the world), and is frequently seen hanging out with celebrity pastor Carl Lentz.

"The community there [at church] is pretty tight knit and Justin and Selena have a lot of mutual friends who brought them back together," another source added. "They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’re grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation."

So, how does Selena's boyfriend The Weeknd feel about this reunion? Apparently he's completely cool with it. "The Weekend is well aware Selena and Justin are talking," the source says. "The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care.”

The pair seem to have actually been close since before their recent reunion. Back in 2016, Bieber said, "What is she trying to do to my heart right now? I'm just kidding. She loves me. I love her, too, always. I just want her to be happy. I love [Selena]. We're friends still. We needed time to grow for ourselves and we were like, 'Maybe we'll come back together in the future,' and then it ended up being so long and we just grew apart and we're not the same people anymore."