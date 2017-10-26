Today's Top Stories
James Franco Dressed as Jack Nicholson from 'The Shining' to Terrify People, and DEAR GOD

Thanks for the nightmares, buddy.

Oct 26, 2017

Today in things that will traumatize you, James Franco appears to have had some free time on his hands recently, and decided to casually dress up as Jack Nicholson's character from The Shining. You know, in order to traumatize some normals who, frankly, were just minding their own business at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Night and just didn't know what they were in for, bless their poor hearts.

As you can see in the video above, Franco was joined on this undercover adventure by his The Deuce costar Chris Bauer, who had way more chill. Again, this is what Franco was bringing to the table:

Fact: James Franco recreating The Shining is more scary than the actual Shining.

