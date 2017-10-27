Taylor Swift Packed *So Many* Joe Alwyn References into Her "...Ready for It?" Video

The music video for Taylor Swift's "Ready for It?" is finally here, and it's packed full of references and symbolism...mostly pertaining to her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans (who, frankly, should really be recruited to the FBI at this point) spent all night deciphering the video, and the shout outs to Joe are plentiful—starting with his name reportedly written in Chinese:

Meanwhile, there's a reference to the year he was born (1991) alongside a nod to the year Taylor was born (1989):

Taylor and Joe's birth years, 1989 and 1991 written on the wall. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/2yij2uZglh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 27, 2017

There's also some casual graffiti that says "Joseph" with a halo on top of it.

Ok and that clearly says “Joseph” with a halo on it. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/KvxgorP17K — Joy🖤✨ (@smilesandswifts) October 27, 2017

And finally, she types the number 21 and yup, that's the day of Joe's birthday (February 21).

Taylor punches in the numbers 21 and Joe's birthday is Feb 21st 🤔 #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/qc6fJcoDwC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

In conclusion: Taylor Swift is a visual genius.