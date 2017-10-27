Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Required Listening: The 20 Best Love Songs of 2017
3
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
4
How These 2 Women Finally Exposed Harvey Weinstein
5
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies

Taylor Swift Packed *So Many* Joe Alwyn References into Her "...Ready for It?" Video

So, safe to say she's into him.

YouTube
Oct 27, 2017

The music video for Taylor Swift's "Ready for It?" is finally here, and it's packed full of references and symbolism...mostly pertaining to her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans (who, frankly, should really be recruited to the FBI at this point) spent all night deciphering the video, and the shout outs to Joe are plentiful—starting with his name reportedly written in Chinese:

Meanwhile, there's a reference to the year he was born (1991) alongside a nod to the year Taylor was born (1989):

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There's also some casual graffiti that says "Joseph" with a halo on top of it.

And finally, she types the number 21 and yup, that's the day of Joe's birthday (February 21).

In conclusion: Taylor Swift is a visual genius.

Related Story
Analyzing the Lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Selena Gomez and Francia First Interview Together
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Was Prince Harry's Celebrity Crush
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Alexander Skarsgård See Alexander Skarsgård's Dramatic Transformation
This Is Who's Replacing Claire Foy in 'The Crown'
Alicia Vikander Debuts Her Wedding Ring
Khloé Kardashian Just Showed Off Her Bump in NYC
Chrissy Teigen apologises for accidental Snapchat nip slip Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Accidental Nip Slip
Who is Markus Anderson?
Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair's Harassment Claims
The 85 Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes